Baldwin tried to tough it out

Ace Baldwin’s toughness is well established. VCU’s junior point guard returned from wrist surgery after four games earlier this year and scored 28 points.

Last season, he had Achilles’ tendon surgery during the summer and returned to start the final 24 games. Knocked down frequently when he drives to the basket, the 6-foot-1 190-pounder usually gets back up.

That’s why you knew it was bad when he landed on a defender’s foot after shooting a jumper and went down clutching his right leg with 14:16 left in the Rams’ 63-51 loss to Saint Mary’s in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday in Albany, New York.

Baldwin stayed down in pain for quite a while before getting up and limping to the bench.

“If he can’t go, then he’s hurt,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. " … If I told you some of the injuries this year and last year he played with, you wouldn’t believe me.”

Rhoades said Baldwin suffered a sprained Achilles and a groin injury when he went down awkwardly. Baldwin had the ankle taped, stretched and tried to get loose by riding a bike.

VCU trailed by four when Baldwin left. They were down by 11 shortly after he went back in the game with 9:03 left. He made a jumper but played less than 3 more minutes, going out for the rest of game after being unable to push off or plant.

While it may not have made a difference in the outcome – VCU shot just 22.2% in the second half and scored only 23 points -- his absence robbed the Rams of their leader, as a scorer, assist man and defensive presence.

“I couldn’t help my teammates,” Baldwin said. "It was very hurtful to me.”

Rhoades gets rare technical foul

Rhoades almost never gets hit with a technical foul, but he drew one in the second half.

With the Rams down eight with 9:15 remaining, Jayden Nunn missed a driving shot after absorbing contact near the rim. Rhoades screamed at an official as play went the other way and was whistled for the tech.

Alex Ducas hit one of the two free throws to make it 48-39.

Rhoades said he was “fighting for our guys.”

“I expressed my opinion on it,” he said. “ … Part of the game. Got to do better.”

Short shots

At 27-8, VCU won its most games in six seasons under Rhoades. The school record is 29, set by the 2011-12 team that lost to Indiana in the second round of the NCAA tournament and went 29-7.

Since the Final Four appearance in 2011 and first-round wins in ’12 and ’13, the Rams have gotten past the first round of the NCAA tournament once in their past seven trips. That was in 2016, when they were seeded 10th in the West and beat No. 7 Oregon State 75-67 before losing to second-seeded Oklahoma 85-81

