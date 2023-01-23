VCU notes: Baldwin doing ‘a good job of picking his spots’ on shots

Baldwin doing ‘a good job of picking his spots’ on shots

VCU point guard Ace Baldwin is the catalyst for the Rams in a lot of areas -- running the offense, setting up teammates, scoring, being a hawk on defense and just being a steadying presence as a ball handler.

But there have been some games this season where the Rams’ second-leading scorer (12.1 points) hasn’t taken many shots.

In each of three games earlier in the year, Baldwin took five shots. In two games before VCU’s 74-62 victory over Richmond on Friday, he took eight and three shots, respectively, scoring 6 and 2 points against Dayton and Massachusetts.

He had more opportunities against Richmond, particularly in the first half. Baldwin was 4 of 7 from the floor and had 9 points, 3 assists, 2 steals, 2 rebounds and 2 turnovers at the break.

He finished 5 for 11 (2 for 6 on 3-pointers) while scoring 14 points. He also had 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 turnovers in 33 minutes.

VCU coach Mike Rhoades says Baldwin’s variant shooting volume is more a case of doing “a good job of picking his spots.”

“The [games with] him having more shots than others is just because he does a really good job of making the right play,” Rhoades said. “I think a true point guard is a guy who makes the right play at the right time. There’s times where he just gets that ball hot and gets guys shots. There’s times where he has more shots.

“Sometimes, just for example, off ball screens gives him shots, or people really try to crowd him so he gets the ball hot. He does a pretty good job of picking his spots that way. He’s shooting a very good percentage. He’s been efficient shooting the ball and drawing fouls. We always want him to be a threat that way for sure.”

Baldwin is shooting 43.3% overall. He’s at 42.9% on 3-pointers and 77% at the foul line. He’s averaging a team-leading 5.9 assists and has 36 steals (second behind Jayden Nunn’s 37).

“He’s just a natural playmaker,” Rhoades said. “Sometimes that’s making a shot or hitting a pull-up or a floater or getting to the rim and drawing a foul, but also just getting that ball hot out of certain scenarios.”

Rams move up in NET rankings

VCU (15-5, 6-1 in A-10) missed on some opportunities for signature wins during the nonconference portion of the schedule, and three games ago the Rams were at 109 in the NET rankings, one of the tools used to help determine at-large teams for the NCAA tournament.

With victories at Dayton, at home against Massachusetts and on the road at Richmond, VCU has climbed to 78. That’s still not at-large territory for the Rams, but if they continue to avoid land mines, they have some opportunities left with matchups against fellow conference favorites Dayton and Saint Louis (twice). Winning the A-10 regular season and doing well in the tournament will help their case as well. The Rams received two AP Top 25 votes this week.

VCU, which has won 10 of 11, takes on George Mason (12-8, 4-3) Wednesday at the Siegel Center. That’s followed by games against St. Bonaventure (home) and at Davidson before the Rams play at Saint Louis (Feb. 3) and at home against Dayton (Feb. 7) in back-to-back games. Saint Louis comes to the Siegel Center on Feb. 28.

Rhoades hopes Billups is back soon

Rhoades said freshman wing Fats Billups (Varina) was still experiencing some pain in his fractured right hand last week. Billups hasn’t played since Dec. 11. The original prognosis was he’d miss 4-6 weeks.

“This week is six weeks, so hopefully we’ll get him back soon,” Rhoades said. “We’ll see. … He’s going to see the doctor again this week.”

Quoting

Rhoades, on 6-foot-7 sophomore wing Jamir Watkins, who has come off the bench the past four games:

“I think it’s hard for anyone to get taken out of the starting lineup. But I told him and I mean this and I said it in front of the team, ‘We could be a good team without him playing at his highest level, but we could be really, really good and a force with him playing at a high level, playing the way we need him to play.’ And he showed that the other night [against UR].

"I was really proud of him. It’s a maturing moment. I don’t think he cared about being a starter or coming off the bench in that moment. It’s like, ‘I’ve got to help us win.’ And he sure did.”

Watkins had 15 points and 10 rebounds and teamed with Nick Kern Jr. and others guarding UR standout Tyler Burton (14 points, 5-of-13 shooting, 6 turnovers).