Rams' Shriver takes advantage from deep

More than anybody, Davidson should have known not to give VCU sharpshooter David Shriver space in the Atlantic 10 quarterfinals on Thursday.

Shriver buried 6 of 8 3-pointers in the Rams’ 89-72 victory in the teams' first meeting this season. He was 0 for 4 as VCU eked out a 61-59 victory in the second.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound senior got free for a pair of treys in the first half at the Barclays Center that helped the Rams open a 9-point lead. Davidson didn’t get closer than 7 the rest of the way.

Shriver, who comes off the bench, gives VCU an immediate deep threat and has to be closely attended by defenses. He finished 3 of 6 on 3-pointers and had 11 points. He credited that to VCU’s guards.

“The guards that we have, able to get downhill the way they can, rather it be off a ball screen or an iso situation, then having me out there it puts teams in a tough situation. Do they help, do they collapse?” Shriver said.

“It was just having the guards attack and find me whenever they needed to.”

Shriver is 9 for 17 behind the arc in the past three games.

Kern cleans glass

Nick Kern Jr. exemplified VCU’s find-a-way-to-contribute approach against Davidson.

The 6-foot-6 sophomore guard, who entered the starting lineup 17 games into the season, missed some shots around the basket in the first half. He finished with 4 points. But he had a team-high 9 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal.

“His effort is awesome,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “That’s why we put him in the starting lineup. It might have changed our season. Nick plays to win the game. That’s it. Nick is about helping his team win.

“The way him and [6-7 Jamir Watkins] rebound from the wing position is huge. His length and his athleticism and his toughness is our identity. He’s had a great year.”

Kern is a driver and not really a jump shooter at this point in his career. Since entering the starting lineup, he is averaging more than 7 points and shooting better than 71%.

Rams make it tough on Loyer again

Just about every time Davidson guard Foster Loyer moved through offensive sets and tried to get free for a shot, a Rams defender was all over him.

Most of the time it was A-10 player of the year and defensive player of the year Ace Baldwin. Other times it was Jayden Nunn and Zeb Jackson.

Loyer, the Wildcats’ leading scorer at 16.3 points and a second-team all-conference pick, had 8 points on 2-of-7 shooting. In two games against VCU’s physical defense this season, he was 5 for 13 and scored 15 points. He didn’t play in one game because of illness.

Asked if it was exciting to challenge Baldwin, Loyer said, “We let them get the best off us a little bit this year. It’s a fun matchup, but it’s not a fun matchup knowing they’re going to foul you 45 times and they’re going to call 10 of them. So that’s my little joke of the night.

“But no, [Baldwin’s] a heck of a player. He earned his awards this year. They have a chance to go pretty deep in this tournament. So it’s fun when you’re matching up with a team that you know you’re going to have to bring your best A game.”

Short shots

At 25-7, VCU has tied its most wins (25-8 in 2018-19) under Rhoades, who took over in 2017-18.

The Rams had 12 turnovers against Davidson. They have committed 12 or fewer in 10 of their past 11 games. They had 12 or more in 19 of their first 21 games.

Baldwin has had at least 6 assists in five of his past six games.

