VCU notes: Forward Jalen DeLoach responds after not starting

DeLoach responds after not starting

VCU coach Mike Rhoades said he started guard/forward David Shriver in place of forward Jalen DeLoach against Davidson on Tuesday because the emotional sophomore has picked up some technical fouls, including one in last Saturday’s 61-58 loss to St. Bonaventure.

DeLoach still played almost 30 minutes and had a big hand in the 61-59 victory over the Wildcats. Extremely active around the basket, he scored 12 points and grabbed 6 offensive rebounds and 3 defensive rebounds.

“We talked about it,” Rhoades said. “Multiple technical aren’t [acceptable]. … But man, he was a difference-maker for us today.

“He had a great practice [Monday], handled it the right way, handled it like a great teammate, and then he came and played really hard today. … I hope he learns from this. We need him to play like that, but we need his emotions in check all the time because you can’t hurt the team. I’m really proud of how he handled himself.”

‘Coach lit a fire up in us’

Rhoades called timeout after the Wildcats made a fifth 3-pointer in the first half and lit into the Rams. He continued to chew on them in the locker room.

“He surely did,” Ace Baldwin said. “We weren’t playing to our potential on defense. We’re letting them do whatever. They’re driving the ball. That’s just not us. Coach lit a fire up in us. That’s when we came out in the second half and just changed it.”

Davidson shot 61.9% in the first half, including 5 of 7 on 3-pointers. It was 8 of 27 (29.6%) in the second half and 2 of 9 on treys.

“Really undisciplined on defense [in the first half], and I thought we had no pace on offense,” Rhoades said. “We were standing around. Even our half-court offensive pace, we’ve got to move, we’ve got to move the ball. It got better in the second half. It wasn’t where we needed, but it got better in the second half.”

Four on the floor

With the victory at Davidson, VCU (17-6, 8-2 in A-10) has won four consecutive games on the road.

“Road win,” Rhoades said. “It doesn’t matter how you get it. Find a way. …

“We feel bad about what happened [Saturday]. You know the feeling you had in the locker room after Saturday. We’re not having that again. Whatever it takes, we’ve got to find a way.”

Top point guards in the spotlight

Friday’s game at Saint Louis will showcase two of the top distributing point guards.

Saint Louis junior Yuri Collins leads the country with 10.6 assists per game. Baldwin, a junior, is tied for ninth with 6 assists per game.

Also at that mark are Virginia’s Kihei Clark, Memphis’ Kendric Davis and Oakland’s Jalen Moore.

Short shots

VCU was 0 for 9 on 3-pointers against Davidson. The last time the Rams failed to make a trey in a game was March 3, 2006 against William & Mary.

Rhoades said the return this season of freshman guard/forward Fats Billups (Varina) is to be determined. Billups hasn’t played since Dec. 11 because of a fractured right hand.

