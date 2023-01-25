VCU pummels George Mason 72-52 for 11th win in 12 games

George Mason big man Josh Oduro got his points. But VCU made sure few others did.

The 6-foot-9, 235-pound senior scored 19 on 8-of-11 shooting. But it wasn’t nearly enough as the Patriots succumbed to the Rams’ balance and pressure in a 72-52 victory on Wednesday at the Siegel Center in the only regular-season meeting between the state rivals.

VCU (16-5, 7-1 in A-10) has won 11 of 12 and is off to its best start in the conference since 2015-16. The Rams began that year 9-0.

Mason fell to 12-9, 4-4.

Seven Rams scored at least 7 points. David Shriver continued his hot 3-point shooting, scoring 13 points. Jayden Nunn had 12, Brandon Johns Jr. 11 and Ace Baldwin and Jamir Watkins 9 each.

Shriver made 3 of 5 treys. He has made 24 of 41 (58.5%) of his treys in league play.

VCU’s bench was big, outscoring Mason 29-6.

Victor Bailey Jr. was the only other Patriot in double figures with 12. Mason had 19 turnovers.

Leading by 16 at halftime, the Rams watched their lead dwindle to 10 with 15:30 remaining. But 3-pointers from Watkins and Shriver, and 3-point plays from Nunn and Baldwin, got VCU surging again.

A 19-8 spree gave the Rams a 62-41 lead with 7:22 left.

VCU is (313-55) at the Siegel Center since the building opened in 1999-2000, a winning percentage of .850. And while Mason was 8-23 on the road overall against the Rams, it had won three of the past five matchups at the Siegel Center.

The Patriots lost to one of the A-10’s kingpins, Saint Louis, 63-62 earlier in January and had been involved in some close games both ways.

Oduro presents a dilemma for defenses. Single-cover him, and he’s a load inside. Double-cover him, and he’s got capable 3-point shooters to kick it to on the wings.

Oduro came in shooting 53.5% from the field while averaging 14.9 points and 8.1 rebounds. He was first in the conference and 23rd nationally with eight double-doubles.

In the previous four games, he’d had these lines: 26 points with 15 rebounds, 22-9, 17-9 and 24-14.

The Rams chose to mostly single-cover him with physical defense from 6-9 Jalen DeLoach and, after DeLoach picked up some fouls, the 6-8, 240-pound Johns.

Oduro scored 13 of Mason’s 23 first-half points, going 6 for 7. The rest of the Patriots were 4 for 19.

Mason played into VCU’s pressure, taking quick shots or coughing up turnovers (12).

The Rams, meanwhile, got scoring from several sources, connecting on 14 of 25 shots from the field and 8 of 10 at the foul line. Nunn led the way with 9 points at the break. DeLoach and Watkins each had 6.

A 19-8 spurt gave VCU a 26-15 lead. A 9-2 run in the final 2:57 pushed the Rams ahead 39-23 lead at the break.

Next: VCU takes on St. Bonaventure Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Siegel Center.