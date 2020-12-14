VCU recording blocks at high rate early

Swatting, stuffing and deflecting, VCU forwards Hason Ward and Corey Douglas have shown a propensity for blocking shots for the Rams.

The 6-9 Ward and 6-8 Douglas are adept at using their length — which, for Ward, includes a 7-4 wingspan — to disrupt around the rim.

Both are blocking shots at a much higher pace than they did last year. After registering three blocks against Old Dominion Saturday, Ward is up to a team-high 16 through seven games for VCU (5-2). That’s more than he had in 24 games as a freshman last season (15).

And Douglas, after blocking a pair of shots Saturday, is up to 11 this year — almost half of his total in 26 games last year (24), when he was bothered by a foot ailment that ended his season early and prompted offseason surgery.

With Ward and Douglas leading the way, the Rams are averaging 5.7 blocks which, through Sunday’s games, was tied for 23rd in the nation.

"Guys are just being really aggressive on defense,” Douglas said. “A lot of it is just guys have been staying in front, guarding their yard. So it makes it a little easier when you don't have to help. At the last second you can come over and block a shot."