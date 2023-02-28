It’s been a bit, but the VCU Rams celebrated Tuesday by hoisting the Atlantic 10 regular-season trophy at the Siegel Center.

Buoyed by its defense in the second half and a relentless assault inside, the Rams got going in the second half and pulled away from Saint Louis down the stretch for a 79-67 victory at the Siegel Center that wrapped up the A-10 regular-season title on Tuesday.

VCU (23-7, 14-3) won its fight straight game and claimed the top seed in the conference tournament with one regular-season game remaining.

The Rams finish at George Washington on Saturday.

VCU, which joined the A-10 in 2012-13, won the conference’s regular-season title in 2018-19 and claimed a share in 2015-16. The regular-season crown gives the Rams an automatic bid to the NIT should they not make the NCAA tournament.

Ahead 57-54, VCU outscored Saint Louis 22-13 in the final 6 minutes. The Rams had a 52-36 advantage in the paint. They were 27 of 47 inside the 3-point arc.

Six players scored in double figures. Jalen DeLoach had 14 points. Ace Baldwin (6 assists), Jayden Nunn and Nick Kern Jr. each had 12, Brandon Johns Jr. had 11, and Jamir Watkins added 10. David Shriver had 8.

Just as important as the offense was the defensive job Nunn and Kern, who’s from St. Louis, did on standout Saint Louis point guard Yuri Collins, and the job Baldwin did on Gibson Jimerson.

Collins, one of 10 candidates for the Cousy Award, emblematic of the country’s top point guard, didn’t score until 9:24 remained in the game.

He finished with 10 points and 8 assists and 8 turnovers as the Rams swarmed him at times. Collins came in leading the nation in assists (10.2 per game). He’s the only player in the country averaging a double-double in points (11.3) and assists.

Baldwin had primary defensive responsibility on Jimerson, Saint Louis’ leading scorer and 3-point threat.

Jimerson had 24 points (8 of 12, 5 of 9 on treys) in the earlier meeting with VCU and was averaging 21.6 in the past seven games. He finished with 6 points on 2 of 10 shooting.

Jimerson played at Benedictine and St. Christopher’s before spending his senior year at Montverde Academy in Florida and signing with the Billikens.

VCU won despite going 2 of 13 on 3-pointers, missing some free throws (19 of 26) and enduring a drought at the end of the first half.

Converting lots of inside shots, the Rams had a 29-21 lead with 7:26 remaining in the opening half. They scored 2 points the rest of the way and went into the half trailing 35-31.

Watkins made a pair of free throws with the 5:28 mark to keep VCU ahead 31-28. Terrence Hargrove Jr.’s tip-in got Saint Louis within 1 with 5 minutes left, setting off a stretch of fast-paced wild shots, turnovers — and no points — by both teams.

Jake Forrester followed up a miss with 1:20 left to break the ice, and three free throws in the final 55 seconds gave the Billikens a four-point pad at the break.

VCU was 0 for 8 and committed four turnovers in the final 5:28. It missed its last 11 shots overall.

The Rams, getting some terrific interior passes, outscored the Billikens 22-12 in the paint at halftime. Saint Louis, though, countered by making 5 of 10 3-pointers.