NEW YORK -- Brandon Johns Jr. usually doesn’t look at VCU’s field goal percentage during a game.

But during the few moments the 6-foot-8 graduate forward sat on the bench during Saturday’s Atlantic 10 semifinals, he couldn’t help but notice the stats being displayed on the ribbons around the Barclays Center.

“I was like wow, we’re being really efficient,” he said. “Everybody was playing free and everybody was playing confident. We really showed what we’re capable of.”

Turning in probably it best offensive performance of the season given the stage, top-seeded VCU lit up fourth-seeded Saint Louis 90-78 in a game where the final score wasn’t indicative of the Rams’ dominance.

VCU (26-7) matched its season high in points and led by 25 before some late lapses. The Rams shot 55.7% (34 of 61) -- a number that went down with some misses after the game was in hand – while sweeping their three meetings with the Billikens (21-12).

Making its seventh appearance in the A-10 championship game since joining the league in 2012-13, VCU will shoot for its second championship (2015) Sunday at 1 p.m. against No. 2 Dayton, which beat No. 3 Fordham 78-68 in the other semifinal. VCU and Dayton split during the regular season. The winner gets an automatic berth to the NCAA tournament.

“I want to go bad,” Rams sophomore guard Jayden Nunn said. “I’ve never been, never experienced anything like that.”

What the Rams experienced Saturday was something akin to shooting nirvana. They made 13 of their first 16 shots and all four of their 3-pointers.

With a little less than 15½ minutes remaining, VCU was 24 of 36 from the field.

“The last 10-12 games our offense has been pretty efficient because we have guys who can make plays,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. ”Look, recruit good players and give them ball and get out of their way sometimes."

The Rams had five players in double figures – Nunn (18), Johns (16), Jamir Watkins (15), Ace Baldwin (13) and David Shriver (11) – and almost had a sixth in Jalen DeLoach (9).

All took turns taking over stretches of the game.

Baldwin, the A-10 player of the year, got going early and added 6 assists. Johns, taking advantage of 6-9 Francis Okoro’s first-half exit because of an ankle injury, torched the Billikens continuously inside. He made 6 of 9 shots and added 9 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals.

Nunn’s moments came after VCU, leading 44-39 at halftime, blew the game open to start the second half with a 23-5 spree. He nailed back-to-back 3-pointers, scored on an elbow jumper and then again on an aggressive drive to help give the Rams a 67-44 pad with 13:54 remaining.

Nunn’s impact during the surge extended to the defensive end. Guarding Yuri Collins, one of five finalists for the Bob Cousy Award honoring the nation’s top point guard, Nunn poked a ball away in the backcourt, forcing a 10-second violation. Then he blocked a driving shot by Collins (12 points, 10 assists, 6 turnovers).

Nunn later scored on a wicked dunk in traffic, bringing VCU’s bench and the pro Rams crowd to their feet. He was 7 of 9 from the field, 3 of 3 on 3-pointers and had 3 blocks.

Shriver hit 3 of 4 triples. Watkins was 5 of 12 with 5 rebounds.

“It’s not who had the hot hand at the moment, it’s about making the right play … ,” Rhoades said. “Five guys got in double figures because everybody was passing the ball and making the right play.”

Both teams put on an offensive show in the first half, but only VCU was able to continue it.

“Our conversation at halftime was we just gave up too many points in the first half,” Nunn said. “So [Rhoades] told us if we gave up that many points in the second half it was going to be really hard to win.”

“You did give up 39 points,” Rhoades interjected. “Yeah, we’ll talk about that later.”

Javon Pickett had 18 points for the Billikens. Leading scorer Gibson Jimerson (Benedictine, St. Christopher’s) had 6 but was scoreless in the second half.

The victory was the eighth straight for VCU and 21st in the past 24 games. The Rams came in with a NET ranking of 61 and 0-1 against top-tier Quad I teams, and bracketologists don’t have them as an at-large pick.

They’d like to remove doubt by taking the automatic berth Sunday, but Rhoades hopes the Rams have done enough if they don't.

“You saw what we did today,” he said. “I understand that there’s a formula for all this stuff, but this is about college basketball doing the right thing. Twenty-six and 7, we won the A-10 by three games. That’s the eye test. I hope so. I hope so. There’s a lot of good people in college basketball. I hope they make a great decision.”

