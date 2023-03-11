NEW YORK – Hard to tell who had the hotter hand for VCU in the Atlantic 10 semifinals on Saturday at the Barclays Center.

Ace Baldwin, Brandon Johns Jr., Jayden Nunn, David Shriver and Jamir Watkins took turns dominating stretches of the game.

All were scalding as the top-seeded Rams smoked No. 4 Saint Louis 90-78 to advance to Sunday’s 1 p.m. championship game against the winner of No. 2 Dayton and No. 3 Fordham.

VCU, making its seventh appearance in the A-10 championship game since joining the league in 2012-13, is shooting for its second championship (2015) and an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament.

The Rams (26-7) won their eighth consecutive game and their 21st in the past 24 by making shot after shot and matching their season high in points. With a little less than 15½ minutes remaining, VCU was 24 of 36 from the field.

It finished 34 of 61 and 9 of 19 behind the arc. The Rams led by 24 before the Billikens cut the lead late.

Baldwin, the A-10 player of the year, got going early and finished with 13 points and 6 assists.

Johns, a 6-foot-8 graduate forward, torched the Billikens (21-12) continuously inside. He had 16 points and made 6 of 9 shots.

Nunn’s moments came after VCU, leading 44-39 at halftime, blew the game open to start the second half with a 23-5 spree.

The sophomore guard nailed back-to-back 3-pointers, scored on an elbow jumper and then again on an aggressive drive to give the Rams a 62-44 lead with 15:37 remaining.

Nunn’s impact during the surge extended to the defensive end. Guarding Yuri Collins, the nation’s leader in assists per game (10.1) and one of five finalists for the Bob Cousy Award honoring the nation’s top point guard, Nunn poked a ball away in the backcourt, forcing a 10-second violation. Then he blocked a driving shot by Collins.

Nunn later added a wicked dunk in traffic, bringing VCU’s bench and the pro Rams crowd to their feet. He had 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting.

Shriver hit 3 of 4 triples and had 11 points.

Watkins was 5 of 12 and scored 15 points.

Both teams put on an offensive show in the first half, but only VCU was able to continue it.

The Rams made 17 of 26 shots overall (65.4%) and were 5 of 8 on 3-pointers. Saint Louis countered by scoring in threes – 7 of 12 behind the arc and a pair of three-point plays. The Billikens shot 57.7% (15 of 26).

Slapping away passes or knocking balls loose, the Rams generated seven turnovers in eight possessions early and opened a 16-8 lead.

VCU continued to score – the Rams made 13 of their first 16 shots -- and moved ahead by 15 with 9:20 remaining. The Billikens, though, stopped turning over the ball (9 for the half) and, with Collins (8 assists) finding open shooters, responded with a 13-2 run to cut the margin to 4.

Baldwin stopped the spree with a 3-pointer, starting a 9-2 surge. A 3-point play by Collins and a 3-pointer by Larry Hughes Jr. made it 42-37. VCU went to the break with a 44-37 lead.

Baldwin had 13 points at halftime. Javon Pickett had 10 for Saint Louis, which lost 6-9 Francis Okoro in the first half with an ankle injury.

The Billikens' Gibson Jimerson, who played at Benedictine and St. Christopher's, scored only 6 points. He hit 2 of 4 shots from the field (both 3-pointers) and didn't record another statistic.

