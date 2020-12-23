VCU’s Ace Baldwin leading all freshmen in assists

Out the gate Tuesday against James Madison, Ace Baldwin dropped dimes in a variety of ways.

A deep pass to Bones Hyland in transition for a 3, a shovel pass to Levi Stockard III for a floater, a lob to Hason Ward for a dunk, a pinpoint strike to cutting Hyland for an easy finish at the basket. All within the game’s first 6:22.

Baldwin, VCU’s freshman starting point guard, had six assists to zero turnovers in the first half alone.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Baltimore native finished with 10 assists to just two turnovers in 27 minutes of game time, once again demonstrating the court vision and feel that has cemented him as the Rams’ floor general in his first year in Richmond. The 10 assists were the most by a VCU player since Samir Doughty registered 10 in a win over against Saint Joseph’s four seasons ago, on Feb. 14, 2017.

“He is beyond his years with that maturity,” coach Mike Rhoades said of Baldwin last week. “But he also, I think, he's a good complement to the guys we have. He gets guys shots, he gets us into our offense. He can steal the basketball, but really play on the ball, a high-level defense for a freshman.