The VCU basketball team took a victory lap around the sold-out Siegel Center on Tuesday, slapping hands with fans near court-side seats.
They spent a little time basking in the Atlantic 10 regular-season title, taking turns with the big trophy before holding it up. Given how far VCU has come since the season started, it was a moment to be savored.
A more coveted trophy hunt comes soon enough.
With an overall resume that may be lacking in the NCAA tournament selection committee room, VCU (23-7, 14-3 in the A-10) can eliminate uncertainty about getting into the NCAA tournament by winning the A-10 tournament next week at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., and earning an automatic berth.
The top-seeded Rams will play Thursday in the quarterfinals at 11:30 a.m. against the winner of the 8-9 game.
“There’s some more trophies out there,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “Let’s go get ‘em.”
The A-10 has sent at least two teams to the NCAA tournament in each of the past 16 years. But with an underwhelming nonconference body of work by the league and only VCU and Dayton in the top 100 in the NET rankings, the Rams are the only conference team with any hope of an at-large bid.
Their case is iffy. VCU doesn’t have a great NET (67), is 1-1 in top-tier Quad I games and has two losses in the lowest tier, Quad 4. Quad 1 is defined as a home game against a team ranked 1-30, neutral game against a team 1-50, or road game against a team 1-75.
VCU needs to win at George Washington (16-14, 10-7, 208 NET) in the regular-season finale on Saturday (4:30 p.m.) and likely get to the final of the A-10 tournament to give the selection committee something to think about with a team that has come on as the season had progressed.
“I told our guy five games ago, ‘You have six battles to win the war for the regular-season title,’” Rhoades said. “Now we still have another battle. We want to win another one on the road. That’s really hard to do in the A-10. It’s really hard to do in college basketball. But yeah, there are other things we want to do as well.”
With transfers mixed with inexperienced returning players assuming bigger roles, VCU has grown considerably while applying some wart remover to early-season blemishes of turnovers and slow starts.
An unsightly 73-62 loss at home to Jacksonville (235 NET) in early December left the Rams 5-4 (two of those losses came without point guard Ace Baldwin, who missed four games after wrist surgery). They have since gone 18-3.
They have won in different ways, with balanced scoring and one-man explosions, tough defense, blowouts, comfortable victories, coming back in the last 30 seconds (Dayton 63-62), making a jumper in the last 15 seconds (Davidson 61-59), and making a jumper in the last second (Rhode Island 55-54).
“After losing to Jacksonville I said, ‘We’re going to stay together and win the A-10,’” VCU sophomore forward Jalen DeLoach said. “Here it is.”
Rams junior point guard Ace Baldwin said he wanted the championship “real bad, for us and the fans.”
The Rams won the A-10 tourney in 2015 and made it to the championship game in five straight seasons from 2013-17.
They have been to the final once since then, losing to St. Bonaventure in 2021.
“I think after the Duquesne game [when] we went up there and got blasted [79-70 loss on Jan. 4], the guys did a great job of staying together saying, ‘That’s not going to happen anymore. We’re going to get better. We’re going to figure this out,’” Rhoades said. “I thought guys individually throughout the year but especially since Jan. 1 have improved and they’ve impacted the game even more. I just think as a team we’ve gotten better and better.
“It starts with our defense and how hard we play, but our offense has gotten better and better, and so many guys contribute to winning different ways. That makes it really cool as the coach.”
PHOTOS: VCU beats St. Louis 79-67 and claiming the A-10 regular-season tittle
VCU guard Jayden Nunn (23) goes up for two as Saint Louis guard Javon Pickett (4) defends during a NCAA basketball game between VCU and Saint Louis on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Jayden Nunn celebrates during Rams' A-10 clinching victory over Saint Louis. He was among six double-figure scorers for VCU.
VCU players, including Ace Baldwin (center) and Jamir Watkins (0), celebrate after beating Saint Louis at the Siegel Center to win the Atlantic 10 regular-season championship. It's the Rams' first A-10 regular-season title since 2018-19.
