VCU’s Levi Stockard III put post game on display at Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Less than two minutes into VCU’s matchup at Penn State Wednesday night, VCU forward Levi Stockard III received a pass from Bones Hyland on the block with John Harrar defending.
Stockard nudged to his right, then spun 180 degrees to his left to face the basket. With his angle secured, the 6-8, 245-pound Stockard took one dribble and finished over the 6-9, 240-pound Harrar.
It was a sharp move by a veteran, and against a veteran — Stockard, a senior, transferred from Kansas State in the spring and was granted immediate eligibility in September. Harrar is a senior as well.
And, as it turned out, the basket was a sign of things to come. It was the harbinger of Stockard’s most impressive offensive performance thus far, early in his VCU tenure.
Stockard provided a team-high 13 points on 5 of 7 shooting from the field. He made four of his baskets in the first half. VCU, though, fell 72-69 on a last-second 3-pointer by Myles Dread.
“He made some really good plays on his way to the basket. And then post moves,” coach Mike Rhoades said of Stockard’s outing. “They have a Big 10, big strong post guy [in Harrar] that had trouble guarding him one-on-one in his post. And we got to continue to use that.”
Stockard averaged 2.4 points in 10.9 minutes per game over three seasons at Kansas State. He had a career-high 17 points last December against, ironically, another Atlantic 10 team in Saint Louis.
Entering Wednesday, Stockard was averaging 2.7 points through the Rams’ first three games this season, in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic last week. His single-game high was 6 points, in 15 minutes against West Virginia last Thursday.
Stockard, though he’s started each of the Rams’ four games, played just 8 minutes apiece against both Utah State and Memphis last week. His 13 points at Penn State came in 16 minutes.
Stockard was called for two first-half fouls in each of the three games last week, but avoided the whistle for the most part Wednesday, with just one foul the entire way.
“Now, you got to stay out of foul trouble like he did [Wednesday],” Rhoades said. “And he was able to give us some really good minutes. And had some big baskets for us. And we expect that more from him.”
VCU, though, was outrebounded 37-34 Wednesday and has now been outrebounded in three out of four contests this year by an average of 38.8 to 32.8. Rhoades said Stockard and 6-8, 210-pound forward Corey Douglas have to rebound better. Stockard and Douglas — VCU’s starting frontcourt — had two rebounds apiece.
But, offensively, Stockard demonstrated the presence he can provide.
“You saw part of Levi that we really like,” Rhoades said.
