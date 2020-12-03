VCU’s Levi Stockard III put post game on display at Penn State

Stockard averaged 2.4 points in 10.9 minutes per game over three seasons at Kansas State. He had a career-high 17 points last December against, ironically, another Atlantic 10 team in Saint Louis.

Entering Wednesday, Stockard was averaging 2.7 points through the Rams’ first three games this season, in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic last week. His single-game high was 6 points, in 15 minutes against West Virginia last Thursday.

Stockard, though he’s started each of the Rams’ four games, played just 8 minutes apiece against both Utah State and Memphis last week. His 13 points at Penn State came in 16 minutes.

Stockard was called for two first-half fouls in each of the three games last week, but avoided the whistle for the most part Wednesday, with just one foul the entire way.

“Now, you got to stay out of foul trouble like he did [Wednesday],” Rhoades said. “And he was able to give us some really good minutes. And had some big baskets for us. And we expect that more from him.”