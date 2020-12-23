VCU second half against James Madison a gift in disguise?

“Or, ‘First pass into the offense, with four minutes left on the clock and we rip it and travel on the first pass. That's not smart basketball, that's not disciplined basketball. That's not what we do, not what we talk about.’ Those are learning experiences.”

VCU surrendered 10 of its 17 turnovers in the second half, and most of those occurred in about the last 11 minutes of the game.

Despite the Rams’ propensity for forcing opponent turnovers, turnovers allowed has been a weak point, and it reared its head Tuesday. VCU entered the contest giving the ball up 14.8 times per game, tied for 216th in the country.

Rhoades would prefer that number to be in the 10 to 12 range.

“We just had some ill-advised turnovers, bad-timing turnovers,” he said. “And as much as the turnovers, I thought we took some poor shots [Tuesday]. Or shots that some of our guys don't take, or don't work on.”

The fouls racked up, too. VCU committed 20 of them, though JMU didn’t fully take advantage. It could’ve been a different game if the Dukes did — they went 15 of 27 at the line.

That, to Rhoades, was another symptom of the slip in discipline.