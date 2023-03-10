NEW YORK – VCU beat Davidson three times this season. The Rams will have to get that trifecta again against Saint Louis if they want to get to the Atlantic 10 championship game.

Top-seeded VCU (25-7) plays No. 4 Saint Louis (21-11) in the semifinals Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Rams topped the Billikens 73-65 at Saint Louis at the beginning of February and 79-67 a week-and-a-half ago at the Siegel Center.

“Trying to beat a team three times, it’s depends on what side of the fence you’re on,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said during Friday’s off day. “That’s how you use it. It’s the next game for us.”

Rhoades said whatever the opinion is about the difficulty of making it three in a row, it’s more about sticking to “who you are and what you do, and not get away from your style of play. … It’s always going to be about us, no matter who our opponent is.”

Beating Saint Louis again likely will hinge on what VCU’s defense did well in the first two games: limiting an offense that features point guard Yuri Collins and guard Gibson Jimerson, who played at Benedictine and St. Christopher’s.

Collins led the nation in assists per game (10.1) and set a conference single-season record with 304 while averaging 11.3 points. One of five players in NCAA history to finish a season averaging double digits in points and assists, he’s one of five finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, which honors the nation’s top point guard.

The Rams kept Collins to 4 points (2-of-8 shooting) in the first meeting. He had 11 assists and 4 turnovers. In the second game, he had 10 points and 8 assists but also had 8 of Saint Louis’ 20 turnovers.

“We’ve just got to stay aggressive and be us, and just keep Yuri from passing the ball,” VCU point guard and A-10 player of the year Ace Baldwin said.

Jimerson dropped 24 points (8-12, 5-9 on 3s) on the Rams in Game 1. VCU kept him quiet in the second matchup (6 points, 2-10, 2-5 on 3s).

He had 21 points in an 82-54 wipeout of George Mason in the quarterfinal.

The Rams have several defenders – Baldwin, the conference’s defensive player of the year; Jayden Nunn; Nick Kern Jr.; and Zeb Jackson – who have been able to keep talented perimeter players somewhat under control.

“[Collins is] going to make some great plays,” Rhoades said. “He’s going to make some great dribble moves. He’s going to get downhill on you at times because he is that good. He’s going to make his teammates better at times because of the way he throws the ball to them and gets them easy shots. …

“You try not to let him get space and get downhill consistently because that’s when he gets going. We’ll put different guys on him, but it’s more about our team defense against a really good player than just a matchup.”

Said Collins: “This is a team game, so it’s not just about me. … They beat us two times in the regular season. Much respect to their team, but we’re just going into the game with a new game plan to execute on both ends.

Baldwin exploded for 37 points (12-15, 4-5 on treys) in the first game. The Rams had six players in double figures and shot 61.5% in second half while scoring 48 points in the second matchup.

VCU’s defense has not yielded more than 68 points in the past 16 games. Only three teams have scored more than 64 during that span. The Billikens own two of them (65, 67).

“We were really aggressive,” Rams forward Brandon Johns Jr. said. “We took them out of their play style a bit and made them uncomfortable on the court. That’s always our plan and just be aggressive, be confident and play our style of play.”

Notes – The tournament took a break Friday to allow the teams to rest and to give fans a chance to travel, according to an A-10 spokesman. … Most bracketologists have only the A-10 champ going to the NCAA tournament. Rhoades again stumped for his team, which is short on NET ranking (63) and Quad 1 wins (1-1) but has a seven-game winning streak and has won 20 of its past 23 games. “Look, we’re 25-7,” Rhoades said. “We won the A-10 by three games. We’ve played a good schedule. That’s pretty darn good. I think any coach ever in the A-10 would take that in a second. I hope people see that, as well as we have some good teams in this league.”

PHOTOS: VCU beats St. Louis 79-67 and claiming the A-10 regular-season tittle