VCU singing along after win over Loyola

VCU sophomore guard Nick Kern Jr. said the Rams put the same song on a board and sing it after every win.

Part of it goes, “I’ve been through the parking deck a lot. Never quit on a teammate once. Won’t complain, won’t wilt … “

Kern said he got to start the singing Tuesday, a little reward for his effort after VCU ate up Loyola Chicago 78-64 for the Rams’ first true road win of the season.

Kern admitted on VCU’s postgame radio show he doesn’t know the words by heart yet.

“I’ve got to look at the board,” he said.

The Rams departed Chicago Tuesday singing the praises of a lot of players, among them Kern and the man he replaced in the starting lineup, sophomore guard Jamir Watkins.

VCU coach Mike Rhoades changed the lineup to try to alter a recent trend of slow starts by the Rams. The 6-foot-6 Kern has been more of a defensive energy spark, and the 6-7 Watkins has been more of an offensive presence.

The switch didn’t work exactly as planned – VCU fell behind 18-9 – but Kern and Watkins made overall impacts for a team (12-5, 3-1 in the A-10) that has been putting things together more consistently as it heads into a showdown Friday at preseason favorite Dayton (12-5, 4-0).

Rhoades told Kern on Sunday he’d be making his first collegiate start. Kern didn’t tell his friends or family.

“It surprised everybody,” he said. “It was a surprise to me.”

Kern supplied some of the defensive activity that helped generate 22 Loyola turnovers. That led to 31 VCU points.

He also had several rim-rattling dunks at key times after cutting along the baseline and receiving passes. He scored 7 points with a steal and a blocked shot in a little more than 15 minutes, one point shy of his career high.

Watkins, averaging 10.9 points and 4.9 rebounds, still saw plenty of time, playing almost 20 minutes. He came in during the first half but picked up two fouls.

In the second half, Watkins responded by scoring 9 of his 10 points, mostly at the foul line, and had all six of his rebounds and two blocks.

VCU had plenty of other positive developments. Guard David Shriver made 3 of 3 3-pointers after making 6 of 9 against Davidson Saturday. Sophomore forward Jalen DeLoach, averaging 9.6 points, fouled out of the previous two games with just 2 and 4 points.

The athletic, 6-9 DeLoach stayed on the floor and was a force Tuesday, going 5 of 8 from the floor and 6 of 9 from the foul line while scoring 16 points and grabbing seven rebounds in almost 32 minutes.

Rhoades said his message to DeLoach was “you’ve got to understand we all want you to do well, but there’s a way to go about. You can’t react and lose yourself to a call, a missed layup, free throw. …

“I thought he handled himself so much better today. It’s amazing that when he has a clear mind he finds the rim and he finds the ball off the rim and he scores.”

Then there was sophomore guard Jayden Nunn, who averaged 8.6 points as a freshman. He’s averaging 9.2 points this season after going through a five-game stretch when he didn’t shoot or score a lot.

Nunn has been more aggressive in recent games. In his previous two, he scored 13 and 12 points. He had 10 against Loyola, going 3 of 6 from the field, getting to the foul line (4 of 6) and making three steals.

Rhoades said he thought Nunn was worried about making mistakes, and that affects his aggressiveness and put him on his heels.

“I said, ‘For the rest of your career at VCU, don’t ever be on your heels. It’s full force. We’ll live with the results. If you’re playing aggressively, downhill, you’re going after people on both ends of the court … we’re going to be a better team,’” Rhoades said.

“The issue … when you have a great freshman year [is] everybody expects you just to double it up. … The other team has scouting reports and scholarship players … There’s adjustments in your career all the time.

“The first half of the year might be the best thing for his career because he got that underachieving mentality out of his way early in his career. So now it’s like, just go man. He’s doing that the last few games. We’re scoring points because he’s being more aggressive.”