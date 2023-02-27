Every so often, VCU sophomore wing Jamir Watkins will get the ball on the perimeter, take an explosive step or two, and drive quickly into the lane.
Those are pretty good indications he’s getting back to form after missing last season with a torn ACL in his right knee.
Watkins averaged 7.2 points as a freshman. He has had some ups and downs scoring this season, but the 6-foot-7 210-pounder has displayed more and more why VCU coach Mike Rhoades gushes about Watkins’ future.
Watkins had 11 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists in the Rams’ 73-58 victory over Richmond last Friday. He had 15 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals and 2 turnovers against the Spiders in the first meeting in January.
He’s had highs of 22 points (NIU) and 11 rebounds (Radford). He’s averaging 9.2 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 39.6% for A-10 leading VCU (22-7, 13-3), which plays Saint Louis (19-10, 11-5) on Tuesday at the Siegel Center.
Watkins is a threat from the perimeter, although he’s only shooting 30.2% on treys.
“We don’t realize this with Jamir because we see this 6-7 kid, great body, he moves so well, this is only his second year of college basketball,” Rhoades said. “We’ve got to remember that. He’s still learning, but man, you talk about a high ceiling, his potential. He’s learning to play the game the right way. He’s learning to pick his spots.
“He realizes, ‘If I could play high-level defense on good players and rebound …’ And then his offense, he has a great instinct to get the ball to the rim, and now he’s making shots. He’s playing smoother, he’s playing with great flow. That’s just maturity.”
Watkins started the first 16 games. With the Rams starting slow in several games, Rhoades replaced Watkins with Nick Kern Jr., who usually draws the opposition’s top perimeter scoring threat.
“I’m really proud of him because when we made the lineup change, he could have went the other way and fought it,” Rhoades said. “I’ll tell you we’re not in this position we’re at without Jamir Watkins and the way he’s handled himself.”
Watkins said his knee is “getting better each and every game.”
“I’m building on it every day, like still doing strengthening and stuff,” he said. “Each and every time I go out there I just play with a clear mind and not really try to focus on it that much.”
VCU beats Richmond 73-58
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) celebrates his three points during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
VCU head coach Mike Rhoades celebrates with superheroes after beating Richmond Spiders in a NCAA basketball game on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) gets help from guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) blocking a shot from Richmond forward Matt Grace (15) during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) reacts after hitting a 3-pointer against Richmond on Friday. He scored a team-high 18 points in Rams' 73-58 victory.
VCU fans celebrate after a Jamir Watkins (0) three pointer during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU forward Jamir Watkins (0) celebrates with guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) after hitting a three pointer during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU head coach Mike Rhoades celebrates with superheroes after beating Richmond Spiders in a NCAA basketball game on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond's Dji Bailey and VCU's Jayden Nunn dive for a loose ball in the first half of the Rams' Atlantic 10 victory.
VCU coach Mike Rhoades celebrates fans dressed as superheroes after the Rams beat Richmond at the Siegel Center.
VCU’s Ace Baldwin celebrates during the Rams’ Atlantic 10 victory over visiting Richmond. Baldwin finished with 18 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists. VCU maintained its hold on first place in the A-10.
VCU's Jayden Nunn collides with Richmond's Jason Nelson during the Rams' win. Nunn finished with 7 points, one game after scoring a career-high 31.
Richmond’s Andre Gustavson rejects a shot attempt by VCU’s Ace Baldwin in the first half of the Rams’ Atlantic 10 victory at the Siegel Center.
VCU guard Jayden Nunn (23) collides into Richmond guard Jason Nelson (1) during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU fans react after their team scored during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) shoots over Richmond guard Andre Gustavson (22) during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU fans react after their team scored during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond guard Dji Bailey (4) dive for the ball against VCU guard Jayden Nunn (23) during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU fans cheer after a Ace Baldwin score during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU head coach Mike Rhoades reacts to a call during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond center Neal Quinn (32) and VCU forward Brandon Johns Jr. (30) fight for a rebound during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond guard Marcus Randolph (2) shoots three as VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) defends during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Ace Baldwin, center, shoots a free throw during the Rams’ game against the rival Richmond Spiders at the Siegel Center on Friday night. VCU rolled to a 73-58 victory. (Details, Page B1).
WATCH: Check out the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s pregame and postgame show from the Siegel Center. Aim your smartphone camera at this code and tap the link.
Richmond guard Dji Bailey (4) dive for the ball against VCU guard Jayden Nunn (23) during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU cheerleaders perform during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU is introduced before a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond center Neal Quinn (32) creates space as VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) defends during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond guard Andre Gustavson (22) blocks a VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) shot as Richmond forward Matt Grace (15) assists during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks over Richmond forward Tyler Burton (3) during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr. (24) dunks over Richmond forward Tyler Burton (3) during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond center Neal Quinn (32) creates space as VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) defends during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) shoots over Richmond center Neal Quinn (32) during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) shoots as Richmond forward Matt Grace (15) defends during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond center Neal Quinn (32) shoots over VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond guard Dji Bailey (4) shoots as Richmond center Neal Quinn (32) defends during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) shoots over Richmond center Neal Quinn (32) during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) shoots as Richmond forward Matt Grace (15) defends during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond center Neal Quinn (32) shoots over VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) puts up two points during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond guard Jason Nelson (1) shoots for two during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) shoots over Richmond forwards Tyler Burton (3) and Matt Grace (15)during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Richmond forward Isaiah Bigelow (24) dunks during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU forward Tobi Lawal (10) dunks over Richmond forward Isaiah Bigelow (24) during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Zeb Jackson (2) gets his shot blocked by Richmond guard Andre Gustavson (22) during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
Nick Kern and the Rams are one game away from the regular-season Atlantic 10 title, but are vowing to keep their focus with a feisty Saint Louis team headed to town.
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) shoots as Richmond forward Matt Grace (15) defends during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Ace Baldwin (1) shoots over Richmond forward Matt Grace (15) during a NCAA basketball game between Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
