Every so often, VCU sophomore wing Jamir Watkins will get the ball on the perimeter, take an explosive step or two, and drive quickly into the lane.

Those are pretty good indications he’s getting back to form after missing last season with a torn ACL in his right knee.

Watkins averaged 7.2 points as a freshman. He has had some ups and downs scoring this season, but the 6-foot-7 210-pounder has displayed more and more why VCU coach Mike Rhoades gushes about Watkins’ future.

Watkins had 11 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists in the Rams’ 73-58 victory over Richmond last Friday. He had 15 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals and 2 turnovers against the Spiders in the first meeting in January.

He’s had highs of 22 points (NIU) and 11 rebounds (Radford). He’s averaging 9.2 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 39.6% for A-10 leading VCU (22-7, 13-3), which plays Saint Louis (19-10, 11-5) on Tuesday at the Siegel Center.

Watkins is a threat from the perimeter, although he’s only shooting 30.2% on treys.

“We don’t realize this with Jamir because we see this 6-7 kid, great body, he moves so well, this is only his second year of college basketball,” Rhoades said. “We’ve got to remember that. He’s still learning, but man, you talk about a high ceiling, his potential. He’s learning to play the game the right way. He’s learning to pick his spots.

“He realizes, ‘If I could play high-level defense on good players and rebound …’ And then his offense, he has a great instinct to get the ball to the rim, and now he’s making shots. He’s playing smoother, he’s playing with great flow. That’s just maturity.”

Watkins started the first 16 games. With the Rams starting slow in several games, Rhoades replaced Watkins with Nick Kern Jr., who usually draws the opposition’s top perimeter scoring threat.

“I’m really proud of him because when we made the lineup change, he could have went the other way and fought it,” Rhoades said. “I’ll tell you we’re not in this position we’re at without Jamir Watkins and the way he’s handled himself.”

Watkins said his knee is “getting better each and every game.”

“I’m building on it every day, like still doing strengthening and stuff,” he said. “Each and every time I go out there I just play with a clear mind and not really try to focus on it that much.”

