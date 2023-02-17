The Atlantic 10-leading VCU basketball team got a shot of positive news when an MRI showed no structural damage to the left knee of starting forward Jalen DeLoach.

The 6-foot-9, 215-pound sophomore went up for a rebound and fell to the floor clutching his knee in the first half of Wednesday’s 55-54 victory at Rhode Island. He had to be helped off the floor, unable to bear weight on his leg.

DeLoach’s availability is day to day, a school spokesman said.

Still, it would seem unlikely he will be able to play when VCU (19-7, 10-3) tangles with Fordham (21-5, 9-4) on Saturday at the Siegel Center (2:30 p.m.) in a game that will leave VCU in first or create chaos at the top of the conference. The Rams lead Fordham, Dayton and Saint Louis by a game in the standings with five regular-season games remaining.

If DeLoach is unable to play before the fourth consecutive sellout at the Siegel Center, VCU will have to make some lineup changes in the absence of the athletic forward’s energy and aggressive interior play on both ends of the floor.

Coming on as the season has unfolded, DeLoach averages 9.4 points and 7.2 rebounds in 24.8 minutes and forms a complementary combination of big men with versatile 6-8 forward Brandon Johns Jr. (12.2 points, 5.1 rebounds).

DeLoach had scored in double figures in 12 of 17 games going into Rhode Island. He had registered three of his four double-doubles in the previous seven games, and his 69 offensive rebounds are more than 28% of the Rams’ total.

Prone to fouls at times early in the season and at times emotional on the court, he has become a solid defender against some of the A-10’s top post players.

“Experience is your greatest teacher,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said Thursday before the results of the MRI. “I just think he’s gotten better and better as the year’s gone on to the point where offensively during games he’s a huge advantage for us and the way his defense has improved. He’s just got to keep maturing like everybody does.

“He’s really had a great sophomore year.”

Behind DeLoach and Johns, VCU has inexperienced big men. Freshmen forwards Tobi Lawal (6-8, 200) and Christian Fermin (6-10, 215) have played sparingly while going through a learning curve. They may see more time.

When DeLoach or Johns goes out, Rhoades usually goes to a smaller lineup with 6-6, 220-pound guard/forward David Shriver (6.4 points) moving to the 4 spot. Jamir Watkins, a 6-7, 210-pound wing, occasionally plays there as well, along with 6-6 wing Nick Kern Jr.

The forte for Shriver and Watkins is offense from the wings, Shriver as a 3-point threat and Watkins as a driver to the basket who can shoot treys. Depending on the lineup, Shriver defends either a forward or a guard.

Whatever the lineup combinations, VCU needs to get several players out of shooting funks.

In the past five games, the Rams are shooting 43.1% overall but just 14.9% on 3-pointers (11 for 74) and 55.8% (24 for 43) at the foul line.

Starting point guard Ace Baldwin is 6 for 31 and 0 for 10 on 3-pointers in the past two games. Starting guard Jayden Nunn is 4 for 23, 1 for 13 in the past three games. Shriver is 0 for 9 behind the arc and 0 for 13 in the past four games. Watkins is 9 for 29 and 1 for 8 on treys in the past five games.

“If we shoot the ball a little bit better … “ Rhoades said. “I wish we could shoot it a lot better like we did in January, but we’re missing some layups, and we’re not making open 3s.

“I thought [Wednesday] we had some downhill drives where we just missed layups. They contested them, but you’ve got to finish in we call it the “A” area around the rim.”

Fordham traditionally hasn’t been in the “A” area in the A-10. The Rams had one winning season from 2007-08 to 2020-21.

Keith Urgo, an assistant promoted to the head job last April after Kyle Neptune left for Villanova, had Fordham go 12-1 against a soft nonconference schedule. It hasn’t been a mirage. Despite a 1-3 conference launch, Fordham is off to its best start in the A-10 since joining the league in 1995.

Graduate guard Darius Quisenberry averages 17 points, and 6-7 graduate forward Khalid Moore averages 15.2 and 6.7 rebounds.

Notes – VCU will honor seniors Jarren McAllister and Arnold Henderson VI and fifth-year transfers Johns and Shriver in a pregame ceremony for senior day. McAllister suffered a torn ACL in three consecutive seasons (let twice, right once) and hasn’t played in a game since 2020. Henderson, a preferred walk-on who played at St. Christopher’s, has played in 18 games during his career. … It’s also homecoming for VCU.

