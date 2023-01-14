VCU stuns Dayton with wild comeback

With a stunning comeback on the road, VCU picked up the kind of signature victory on Friday that can propel a team to bigger things.

Trailing by 14 at halftime and by 7 late at Dayton, the Rams kept pushing and stole a 63-62 win with a wild finish after getting huge second halves from guard David Shriver and forward Brandon Johns Jr.

The victory, before a sold-out crowd of 13,407 at UD Arena and a national TV audience on ESPN2, was a big step for a VCU squad (13-5, 4-1) that has won eight of nine games after trying to find itself earlier in the season. It moved the Rams into a tie for the A-10 lead with the Flyers (12-6, 4-1), the preseason favorite who had won seven consecutive games by double digits and was 9-0 at home.

It also will be a big get in the NET rankings, the tool used to help determine at-large teams for the NCAA tournament. Dayton was 56 in the rankings. VCU was 109. The Rams didn’t have an all-important Quadrant I win (home win against teams ranked 1-30, neutral wins against teams 1-50, or road wins against teams 1-75) before beating Dayton.

“I love close games,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said on the Rams’ postgame radio show. “I think it just reveals the character of your guys. I think Ram Nation saw the character, I think the whole country saw the character, of the guys we have at VCU right now.”

Dayton led the showdown 62-58 after Toumani Camara hit a deflating shot. With VCU forcing a tough attempt in the lane with the shot clock winding down, Camara, who hit big shot after big shot for the Flyers, grabbed the ball and shoveled it in just before the buzzer.

A little more than a minute remained. VCU turned the ball over twice and seemed done with 34 seconds left.

But Shriver intercepted a pass in the press and came down and drilled his sixth 3-pointer of the half. After a timeout, Nick Kern Jr. stole a ball from Camara near midcourt, raced to the other end and made a layup that gave VCU a 63-62 lead with 16 seconds left.

Dayton’s inbounds pass bounced off the foot of Mike Sharavjamts and out of bounds. Jayden Nunn was fouled with 13 seconds but missed the front end of a one-and-one.

Dayton brought the ball down and called timeout at 05.7. The Flyers went to Camara, who drove the right side of the lane. Johns stayed with him and got help from Jalen DeLoach at the basket, and Camara’s contested shot was off the mark.

“It shows that we fight no matter what," Shriver said. "We’re going to come out and play no matter how many people count us out.”

Shriver, a 3-point shooter who transferred to VCU from Hartford before this season, struggled some from deep earlier in the season. He’s been almost automatic in the past three games.

He nailed 6 of 8 treys and tied his season high with 18 points against Dayton, all in the second half. He was 9 of 11 from deep in his previous two games.

“Every time I touch the ball I just feel like it’s going in," Shriver said. "It’s just that rhythm thing.”

Johns, a 6-foot-8 transfer specialist from Michigan, was 8 of 12 from the floor and had 16 points. He was big down the stretch, scoring 6 straight points with the Rams down by 7.

Kern, a 6-6 sophomore guard known for defense, scored 9 points and had 3 rebounds and 2 steals.

While VCU did a stellar defensive job on Dayton star DaRon Holmes II, the Rams couldn’t contain Camara. The 6-8 junior, the A-10’s leading rebounder (9.2 per game), almost carried the Flyers to victory with a career-high 27 points and 11 rebounds. He also had 9 of Dayton’s 18 turnovers.

DeLoach scored only 3 points, but he was instrumental in making things tough inside for Holmes. The 6-10 sophomore, who averaged 25.7 points in Dayton’s previous seven games, finished with 13 points and 6 rebounds. He was only 4 of 10 from the floor and had 5 turnovers.

Camara’s production, Dayton’s dominance on the boards (22-11) and VCU’s inability to get to the basket and make shots (9 of 27) left the Rams trailing 33-19 at halftime.

VCU turned things around quickly in the second half. Driving the ball inside more, creating turnovers and getting the game into a faster pace, the Rams outscored the Flyers 26-15 in the first 9 1/2 minutes.

Shriver’s 3-pointer got VCU within 1 with 10:35 left. Dayton, though, pushed ahead 52-45 on a 3-pointer by Camara.

VCU kept coming. Behind Johns, they stayed close until the final sequence.

“I just told these guys the greatest lesson you get on a day like this being a college athlete is just figure it out," Rhoades said. "That’s life. Don’t quit, keep going, you never know what’s going to happen. … It doesn’t always start the way you want, but find a way. Find a way."