ALBANY, N.Y -- An “in-the-moment-type person,” Brandon Johns Jr. didn’t want to talk to his VCU teammates about the NCAA tournament until they had a spot secured.
“I believe in jinxing stuff,” he said, “so I don’t like to talk about stuff too early.”
He’s been able to say more now that the 12th-seeded Rams (27-7) are taking on No. 5 Saint Mary’s (26-7) in the first round of the NCAA tourney’s West Regional at MVP Arena on Friday at 2 p.m.
His voice should be helpful to a team where almost everybody is a first-timer dealing with the hoopla that surrounds being on college basketball’s big stage.
Johns and Zeb Jackson, both of whom transferred to VCU from Michigan before this season, are the only Rams with experience in the NCAA tournament. Ace Baldwin, Jamir Watkins, Josh Banks, Arnold Henderson VI and Jarren McAllister went in 2021, but VCU never played a game because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests.
Jackson, a 6-foot-5 junior guard, played in the Elite Eight run with the Wolverines in 2021. He scored 6 points in a first-round win.
Johns, a 6-8 graduate forward using the extra COVID year granted by the NCAA, lends maturity and big-game experience to a team that regularly plays four sophomores. He played in the Elite Eight and a pair of Sweet 16s with Michigan.
He averaged 10 points and 4.3 rebounds and shot 50% – with 14 points against Florida State -- in four starts during the Elite Eight run. Johns played 30 minutes, going 4 for 5 and scoring 8 points, in a 51-49 loss to UCLA.
“I just want them to be themselves,” he said. “It’s a big stage for sure, but nothing changes except the audience maybe. The main thing is just to stay confident, stay us, stay VCU basketball style.”
Rams coach Mike Rhoades hopes the experience of winning three games to claim the Atlantic 10 tournament title last week in the Brooklyn Nets’ arena will help his team in the NCAA tournament.
“The A-10 runs an unbelievable tournament and makes it big-time,” Rhoades said. “So the guys experience all that, and the schedule part of it. That won't be new, but it is still March Madness, still the NCAA tournament. Brandon can definitely help with that just by talking to them.”
Jackson said one thing the Rams have talked about is blocking out the distractions that come with the tournament.
“I think everybody has the right mindset,” said Jackson, who keeps his phone on do not disturb. “We’re all locked in on the right stuff, just winning each and every day, locked into practice making sure we’re locked into the [scouting report]. Just being present at all times.”
Saint Mary’s, making its 10th appearance under coach Randy Bennett (22 seasons), is back in the tournament after beating Indiana and losing to UCLA last year.
The Gaels have five players back from that team, but they also have four freshmen/redshirt freshman. Saint Mary’s has three regulars from Australia, one of whom is 7-foot-1, 255-pound freshman Harry Wessels.
“Whether it's U.S. or international, the first NCAA tournament is a different deal,” Bennett said. “The best thing you can do is have players returning that have played in the NCAA tournament because they have a clue what's coming.
“If you haven't -- I mean, U.S. guys, they don't know either. They have no idea how big a deal it is, how big a stage you're on, the protocols that go with the NCAA tournament. It's just you have to be able to manage that. I always use the word compartmentalize.”
While most of this group of Rams lacks experience in the NCAA tournament, they don’t seem concerned about it.
“All that stuff [about experience], it still comes back to VCU on the front of our jerseys and you getting to double-knot your sneakers and you getting to go play another game with your boys,” said Rhoades, whose team has won nine straight games and 22 of 25.
“That's what we gotta simplify it to is, 'Hey, you guys wanna keep playing in March, take care of the 40 minutes we can control.'"
Richmond's Jason Nelson looked to pass while VCU's Ace Baldwin applied pressure during the Rams' 72-64 win at the sold-out Robins Center Friday night.
VCU's Jamir Watkins, center, shoots against Richmond's Neal Quinn, left, and Andre Gustavson, right, during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game at University of Richmond, Richmond, Va., on Friday, January 20, 2023.
Richmond's Matt Grace (left) and VCU's Brandon Johns Jr. battle for control of the ball in the second half. Johns scored 12 points for the victorious Rams, who have won 10 of their past 11 games.
VCU's Jamir Watkins, right, looks on his shot as Richmond's Tyler Burton works on defense during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game at University of Richmond, Richmond, Va., on Friday, January 20, 2023.
VCU's Jamir Watkins, right, tries to control a ball against Richmond's Tyler Burton works on defense during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game at University of Richmond, Richmond, Va., on Friday, January 20, 2023.
VCU's players celebrate a three-point shot and team's lead against Richmond during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game at University of Richmond, Richmond, Va., on Friday, January 20, 2023.
VCU's fans cheer for the team against Richmond during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game at University of Richmond, Richmond, Va., on Friday, January 20, 2023.
Richmond's Neal Quinn, left, passes by VCU's Jalen DeLoach during the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game at University of Richmond, Richmond, Va., on Friday, January 20, 2023.
Richmond's Jason Nelson is harrassed by VCU's Ace Baldwin in the first half of the Rams' Atlantic 10 victory at the Robins Center. Nelson, a freshman getting his first taste of the UR-VCU rivalry, scored 5 points. Baldwin finished with 14.
Richmond's Matt Grace shoots over VCU's Jalen DeLoach in the first half. Grace scored 13 points, while DeLoach, coming off a 19-point, 12-rebound outing in a win over UMass, scored just 2.
VCU's Jalen DeLoach reacts after scoring 2 of his 19 points in a home rout of Atlantic 10 foe Massachusetts.
VCU's Jayden Nunn gets off a shot past Massachusetts' Brandon Martin (right) and Matt Cross. Nunn scored 13 points, one of five Rams to finish in double figures.
VCU's Zeb Jackson, a transfer from Michigan who has provided an offensive spark, scored 2 of his 12 points off the bench the easy way in the Rams' win over Massachusetts on Tuesday.
VCU guard Ace Baldwin runs into resistance from Massachusetts' Dyondre Dominguez as the Minutemen's Isaac Kante looks on during the Rams' Atlantic 10 victory at the Siegel Center. Despite Baldwin scoring just 2 points, the Rams won for the ninth time in their past 10 games.
VCU forward Jalen DeLoach (4) talks to head coach Mike Rhoades during a NCAA basketball game between UMass and VCU on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.
VCU guard Nick Kern Jr., left, celebrates his dunk with forward Jalen DeLoach during a game against UMass at the Siegel Center in Richmond on Jan. 17.
VCU's David Shriver has made 15 of 19 3-pointers in the past three games, elevating his 3-point shooting percentage to 39.5 and his average to 7.2 points in 18.7 minutes.
Michigan transfer Brandon Johns Jr. is shooting 79.5% from the free throw line for VCU, which is finding considerable success at the charity stripe this season.
