ALBANY, N.Y -- An “in-the-moment-type person,” Brandon Johns Jr. didn’t want to talk to his VCU teammates about the NCAA tournament until they had a spot secured.

“I believe in jinxing stuff,” he said, “so I don’t like to talk about stuff too early.”

He’s been able to say more now that the 12th-seeded Rams (27-7) are taking on No. 5 Saint Mary’s (26-7) in the first round of the NCAA tourney’s West Regional at MVP Arena on Friday at 2 p.m.

His voice should be helpful to a team where almost everybody is a first-timer dealing with the hoopla that surrounds being on college basketball’s big stage.

Johns and Zeb Jackson, both of whom transferred to VCU from Michigan before this season, are the only Rams with experience in the NCAA tournament. Ace Baldwin, Jamir Watkins, Josh Banks, Arnold Henderson VI and Jarren McAllister went in 2021, but VCU never played a game because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests.

Jackson, a 6-foot-5 junior guard, played in the Elite Eight run with the Wolverines in 2021. He scored 6 points in a first-round win.

Johns, a 6-8 graduate forward using the extra COVID year granted by the NCAA, lends maturity and big-game experience to a team that regularly plays four sophomores. He played in the Elite Eight and a pair of Sweet 16s with Michigan.

He averaged 10 points and 4.3 rebounds and shot 50% – with 14 points against Florida State -- in four starts during the Elite Eight run. Johns played 30 minutes, going 4 for 5 and scoring 8 points, in a 51-49 loss to UCLA.

His advice?

“I just want them to be themselves,” he said. “It’s a big stage for sure, but nothing changes except the audience maybe. The main thing is just to stay confident, stay us, stay VCU basketball style.”

Rams coach Mike Rhoades hopes the experience of winning three games to claim the Atlantic 10 tournament title last week in the Brooklyn Nets’ arena will help his team in the NCAA tournament.

“The A-10 runs an unbelievable tournament and makes it big-time,” Rhoades said. “So the guys experience all that, and the schedule part of it. That won't be new, but it is still March Madness, still the NCAA tournament. Brandon can definitely help with that just by talking to them.”

Jackson said one thing the Rams have talked about is blocking out the distractions that come with the tournament.

“I think everybody has the right mindset,” said Jackson, who keeps his phone on do not disturb. “We’re all locked in on the right stuff, just winning each and every day, locked into practice making sure we’re locked into the [scouting report]. Just being present at all times.”

Saint Mary’s, making its 10th appearance under coach Randy Bennett (22 seasons), is back in the tournament after beating Indiana and losing to UCLA last year.

The Gaels have five players back from that team, but they also have four freshmen/redshirt freshman. Saint Mary’s has three regulars from Australia, one of whom is 7-foot-1, 255-pound freshman Harry Wessels.

“Whether it's U.S. or international, the first NCAA tournament is a different deal,” Bennett said. “The best thing you can do is have players returning that have played in the NCAA tournament because they have a clue what's coming.

“If you haven't -- I mean, U.S. guys, they don't know either. They have no idea how big a deal it is, how big a stage you're on, the protocols that go with the NCAA tournament. It's just you have to be able to manage that. I always use the word compartmentalize.”

While most of this group of Rams lacks experience in the NCAA tournament, they don’t seem concerned about it.

“All that stuff [about experience], it still comes back to VCU on the front of our jerseys and you getting to double-knot your sneakers and you getting to go play another game with your boys,” said Rhoades, whose team has won nine straight games and 22 of 25.

“That's what we gotta simplify it to is, 'Hey, you guys wanna keep playing in March, take care of the 40 minutes we can control.'"

Photos from the VCU men's basketball season