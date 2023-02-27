Atlantic 10 leader VCU emerged from the weekend with a two-game lead on a trio of teams with two games to play in the regular season.

Rams coach Mike Rhoades isn't changing his messaging to his team.

“Win the day,” he said. “The same formula we had all year long. Let’s get better today. Let’s prepare for the next competition. You take care of the last game, the next game becomes bigger, and that’s what we’ve done.

“A great Saint Louis team is coming in here. They’re a well-coached team with some really good players, so we’ve got our hands full. But we put ourselves in a position to see what we can do here down the stretch because they took care of each day. That’s got to be same formula this week.”

Rhoades wants the focus to be the same with the Rams needing one win to lock up the regular-season title. VCU (22-7, 13-3) plays Saint Louis (19-10, 11-5) Tuesday at the Siegel Center (7 p.m.) and winds up the schedule at surging George Washington (15-14, 9-7) on Saturday.

VCU, which joined the A-10 in 2012-13, won the conference’s regular-season title in 2018-19 and claimed a share in 2015-16.

The Rams had a one-game lead after beating Richmond 73-58 on Friday. It grew to two when George Mason knocked off Dayton at Dayton 74-69 on Saturday.

Dayton (19-10, 11-5), Fordham (23-6, 11-5) and Saint Louis are tied for second.

In addition to the regular-season title, which guarantees a bid to the NIT if that team doesn’t get into the NCAA tournament, VCU needs to keep winning to give it any kind of shot at an NCAA at-large bid.

Win the A-10 tournament, of course, and the Rams get an automatic spot in the NCAA. But for an at-large spot, they likely need to win out and at least get to the conference tourney final since their current NET ranking of 68 likely isn't high enough. NET is one of the things the NCAA selection committee uses to determine at-large picks.

Rhoades said he’s “vanilla” and "boring" when it comes to his message on NET rankings. He doesn’t say anything to his team about them.

“Our guys know it,” he said. “You want to know where you stand. I’m sure they want to know what people are saying about them. For us and for our staff, it’s always been to me about preparing for the next thing. Don’t look ahead. There’s a lot of things in that stuff you can’t control, so why worry about it.

“You talk to people who know the NET and bracketology and all that stuff to try to give you some input as you do things … with scheduling or when you go into your league meetings and all that stuff. But now in the middle of the season when you have a chance to win a game, that’s completely my focus.”

VCU won 73-65 at Saint Louis on Feb. 3 as Ace Baldwin had a career game in a matchup of top point guards. Baldwin scored 37 points (12 of 15 from the field, 4 of 5 on 3-pointers, 9 of 9 at the foul line) and had 2 assists, 2 steals and 1 turnover. Yuri Collins had 4 points, 11 assists, 3 steals and 4 turnovers for the Billikens.

Collins, a junior, leads the country in assists (10.2 per game). Baldwin, a junior, is 15th at 5.8. Baldwin averages 12.9 points, Collins 11.3.

“Two [of the] great point guards in the country,” Rhoades said. “They’re fun to watch. They know how to play. It’s why we want to recruit really good point guards so we can match up against really good point guards.

“But it’s the two teams against each other. We both have things to play for. Yuri Collins is a super player. Watching tape and trying to scout him keeps you up at night. But there’s no other point guard in the country that I want on my team than Ace Baldwin. That’s how I’ve always felt. I still feel that way more than ever.”

Notes: Saint Louis' Gibson Jimerson (St. Christopher’s, Benedictine) had 24 points (8 of 12, 5 of 9 on treys) in the first meeting. He’s the leading scorer for the Billikens at 14.4.

Rhoades sent prayers to the family of former Virginia coach Terry Holland and the UVA community. Holland, who coached Virginia to a pair of Final Fours and nine NCAA tournaments and later served as UVA’s athletic director, died on Sunday

“I got to meet Coach Holland a few times, and he was good friends with Hal Nunnally, who I worked for at Randolph-Macon,” Rhoades said. “Coach Nunnally used to always say he was the one who put college basketball in the state of Virginia on the national map. … College basketball lost a great man.”

VCU beats Richmond 73-58