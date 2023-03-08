VCU basketball coach Mike Rhoades felt his team played not to lose in last year’s Atlantic 10 tournament – and subsequently lost in its first game to Richmond in the quarterfinals.

The early exit and a different mindset have been topics of discussion going into Thursday’s quarterfinals.

“Absolutely,” Rhoades said. “The reality is this time of year you’ve got to go win. Your mindset can’t be about ‘Hope we don’t lose.’ You’ve got to go after it.

“If we get beat by a better team that day, you can live with that. But not at the expense of we’re playing not to lose. The heck with that.”

Top-seeded VCU, which plays No. 8 Davidson at 11:30 a.m. at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., has a lot riding on this tournament.

Win it, of course, and the Rams can roll into the NCAA tournament with an automatic berth.

An early exit this time, though, likely would mean a 24-7 record, 19 wins in their past 22 games and winning the A-10 regular season by three games would not be enough for an at-large spot.

VCU is 67 in the NET rankings, one of several things the selection committee considers. NET is not everything; Rutgers got in last year with a ranking of 77.

But the Rams are 0-1 against top-tier Quad I teams and have two losses against bottom-tier Quad 4 teams.

“We’re going to go try to win, and we’re going to go do it our way, and whatever happens, happens. …” Rhoades said.

“We just played on our heels early [last year and Richmond] got great momentum. They played like they wanted to go win the game. You’re playing catch-up and then you’re fighting the game. You’ve got to go be really aggressive. If the other team is going to beat you, they’ve got to take it from you.”

VCU knows it likely won’t have an easy time taking anything from Davidson (16-15). The teams played twice during the regular season, with the Rams winning 89-72 at the Siegel Center and 61-59 at Davidson.

VCU had five players in double figures, led by Ace Baldwin’s 19 points and David Shriver’s 18, and made 15 3-pointers in the first game.

The second game was decided in the final seconds. Baldwin broke a tie with a 17-footer with 15 seconds left, and the Rams survived when Desmond Watson made the first of two free throws but missed the second with 4.5 seconds remaining.

VCU was 0 for 9 on 3-pointers in that matchup. The Wildcats were without second-team all-conference guard Foster Loyer (illness).

Rhoades said Davidson has his team’s attention.

“If Ace doesn’t make that shot [in the second game], it’s a whole different mindset,” he said. “We know how good this league is.

“Davidson is not going to beat themselves. They have an offense, a style of play, that no matter who they play against, ‘This is how we’re going to play. We’re going to out-discipline you. We’re going to run our stuff so well that if you don’t guard it correctly, we’re going to capitalize on it.’”

VCU finished with a six-game winning streak. After capturing the regular-season title with a game left, it did not let up in the finale against George Washington.

“We’re a good place right now, and let’s keep it rolling here with a great mindset, an aggressive mindset,” Rhoades said. “… It’s been a lot of fun coaching these guys … The way we dealt with some adversity and some stuff early in the year, we just kept improving.

“They did a great job of just keeping the main thing the main thing, keep getting better and be ready to play. … It’s put them in a great spot here in March.”

