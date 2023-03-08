Top-seeded VCU will play No. 8 Davidson in the Atlantic 10 tournament quarterfinals Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Davidson advanced with a 65-54 victory over No. 9 St. Bonaventure Wednesday in the second round. VCU had a bye into the quarters.

VCU (24-7) played Davidson (16-15) twice during the regular season, winning 89-72 at the Siegel Center and 61-59 at Davidson.

The Rams had five players in double figures, led by Ace Baldwin’s 19 points and David Shriver’s 18, and made 15 of 24 3-pointers in the first game.

Baldwin broke a tie with a 17-footer with 15 seconds left in the second game, and VCU survived when Desmond Watson made the first of two free throws but missed the second with 4.5 seconds remaining. The Rams were 0 for 9 on 3-pointers in that matchup. The Wildcats were without second-team all-conference guard Foster Loyer (illness).