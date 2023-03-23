VCU golf coach Andy Walker will guide Team USA in the Toyota Junior Golf World Cup, which will be held June 20-23 in Aichi, Japan.

Walker, in his second season with the Rams, will coach a team of four players 18-and-under who are not competing in college. The U.S. will be one of 16 international teams squaring off in 54-hole stroke play.

Walker was selected by a committee that includes Gregg Grost, executive director of the Golf Coaches Association of America, and J.R. Steinbauer, tournament director for the Junior Orange Bowl International Golf Championship and Team USA captain.

“I’d like to thank Gregg Grost and J.R. Steinbauer for thinking of me for this prestigious opportunity,” Walker said in a release. “It’s always been a dream of mine to represent my country, my family, and now VCU in a world-class international event.”