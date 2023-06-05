It's a normal Wednesday at the VCU Health sports medicine building on Broad Street, which is to say, it's busy.

Student-athletes and trainers mill about the facility under the watch of Jeff Collins, who is beginning his 14th year tending to Rams and currently oversees the entire sports medicine department as its director.

Collins has a heart for the work, and isn't here for the recognition, but it found him anyway. He was recently named the National Athletic Trainers' Association Division I head athletic trainer of the year.

“It's very humbling to hear that the work I’ve had is making an impact on other people," Collins said.

"I always think of the impact my work has on the student-athletes, so that has always been my primary focus, to make sure the student-athletes’ health and safety is paramount here.”

Collins was selected for the national honor by the NATA Intercollegiate Council for Sports Medicine. He's an active member of the NATA, and advocates for safe space training and the formulation of plans to help student-athletes return to competition following a mental health crisis.

His day-to-day tasks encompass all VCU athletic programs and range from supervising Rams trainers, dieticians and psychologists to communicating with outside health care providers like physicians, therapists and chiropractors, as well as handling budgetary and administrative responsibilities for the sports medicine department.

“I really view this award as something for the entire sports medicine staff here at VCU," he said.

"I can’t be recognized for doing my job well if hundreds of other people aren’t doing their jobs well. So I don’t see this so much as an individual award as it is one for our athletic training staff and the rest of the sports medicine staff members here.”

'A volume of insight and empowerment'

For Collins, casual observers only see the tip of the iceberg in terms of what college athletic trainers do for student-athletes.

While the surface-level tasks like hydration and taping ankles are nevertheless vital, Collins believes trainers have to approach healthcare from a holistic perspective that prioritizes injury prevention and safeguards patients from within and without.

“Our profession is about caring for people. Not just body parts and starting point guards. But actual people," he said, looking around at the Rams receiving treatment or simply socializing in a space Collins structures as warm and welcoming.

"Everyone deserves equal access to healthcare, so to me, it’s not about your impact on the field, but who you are as a person.”

Michael Avey, VCU's assistant director of sports medicine, wrote a letter of support to the NATA lobbying them to select Collins for the award. Avey first started working with Collins as an intern nine years ago, and lauded his overall influence on sports medicine at VCU.

Alongside VCU Health head orthopedic physician and surgeon Dr. Seth Cheatham, Collins led the charge to establish an independent medical model at VCU, an NCAA best practice approach to medical management in college athletics.

The model assures trainers maintain autonomy in their decision-making process, Avey said, a partnership that allowed his team to make more accurate and effective decisions related to student-athlete injuries.

Avey also called Collins a cornerstone of his own professional development, and said his "tranquility" acts as an anchor amid the turbulent sea of being a trainer in a high-stress college athletic environment.

"Through his tutelage I had gained a volume of insight and empowerment to go farther than I ever expected," Avey said.

"As the assistant director working alongside Jeff, it is possible to see a version of yourself that was once thought less than attainable."

'People need to know that you care'

Like many, Collins's first interaction with an athletic trainer was a result of an injury. He hurt his shoulder while swimming in high school, his winter sport after football in the fall and baseball in the spring.

That introduced the Glastonbury, Conn. native and Glastonbury High graduate to the profession he would one day devote his life to. His father was a physician and his mother a teacher, so Collins always desired to follow in their footsteps and make work out of helping people.

But he wasn't positive athletic training would prove that career path until positive experiences in his undergraduate studies at Wake Forest and graduate years at UNC-Greensboro.

Scott Spernoga, the women's basketball trainer at Wake, was instrumental in Collins's commitment to the profession. He cut his teeth working with Demon Deacons student-athletes.

Then Collins took the short trip from Winston-Salem to Greensboro, where grad program chair Dr. Jolene Henning set the foundation for the trainer Collins has become. Not a day goes by that he doesn't utilize something she taught him, he said.

Upon finishing grad school, Collins sent out ample applications. A former classmate had landed at VCU and recommended him, and Collins began his VCU tenure as an intern trainer in 2007.

Stints at Hampton (2009-10) and Longwood (2010-12) followed before Collins returned to VCU in a full-time role in 2012, and he's been here since.

Former Rams head athletic trainer Eddie Benion, now at Texas A&M, was pivotal in teaching Collins a lesson that has stuck with him perhaps above all others.

Collins is naturally a tad shy and quiet, he said. Through Benion, he learned the art of communicating with patients to develop the trust required in order to administer proper healthcare.

“Yes, it’s very important to have great clinical skills, it’s important to stay on top of all the latest research," he said.

"But people need to know that you care about them, and not just them as a student-athlete but them as a person, before you can really deliver great healthcare to them.”

'To help them achieve their dreams'

Collins took charge of the department in 2018, and led it through the pandemic, a time he called immensely stressful and difficult, with athletic schedules in a state of disarray plus constant testing and managing of COVID cases.

His favorite athletic achievement as a Rams trainer was VCU winning the 2021 Atlantic 10 field hockey tournament at Cary Street Field.

Collins worked directly with the field hockey program for many years before moving up the ladder, and has a photo of that 2021 team, which won the school's first-ever A-10 title in the sport, hanging above his desk.

Student-athletes come to him for everything from a torn ACL to a toothache or a bad breakup. Collins works with coaches to develop practice and workout schedules.

He protects student-athletes from the opposition and sometimes themselves, and enjoys the challenge of getting patients back to competition in a timely manner while preserving the paramount importance of their health and wellbeing.

His favorite part of the profession is seeing a freshman grow into a senior and beyond, eventually, hopefully, returning with their spouse and children to thank VCU's athletic trainers for the role they played in their lives.

"Sports helps them develop so much as a person," he said.

"So the way I view it is I’m there to help them achieve their dreams, whatever they might be.”

In a demanding profession, Collins hopes his recognition as the D-I national trainer of the year can help shine a spotlight on the work his peers do.

He said there's much to be done in terms of making working conditions better for college athletic trainers, and hopes his story can help make life better for people who hope to enter his profession because they, like he did, simply want to help people. And maybe also like sports.

"It’s not a job for people that just want to get a paycheck and work 9 to 5," Collins said, leaning up against his desk as the training room emptied around his office.

"It’s a job that you really have to be truly passionate about, and you have to enjoy it to it to be successful at it.”

