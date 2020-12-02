VCU's Jarren McAllister out for year; KeShawn Curry suffers shoulder injury at Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — One of the early question marks this season for VCU was the status of Jarren McAllister.

The explosive 6-4 guard from Wake Forest, N.C., sat idle on the bench through the Rams’ first three games in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic last week.

Coach Mike Rhoades said after the Rams’ game against West Virginia last Thursday that McAllister was battling injuries in each knee.

The extent of one of the injuries is now known. Rhoades said after VCU’s 72-69 loss to Penn State that McAllister suffered a torn ACL. The tear is in his left knee. He will miss the entirety of the season.

Rhoades said that McAllister will undergo surgery on Tuesday.

“I’m devastated for Jarren,” Rhoades said in a statement. “He works so hard and impacts our program with his approach. He will come back from this setback stronger than ever. He’s a worker. We expect a full recovery.”

Also, in Wednesday’s game, junior KeShawn Curry exited with 15:53 to play. He could be seen walking with team sports medicine director Dennis Williams back to the locker room.