VCU's Jarren McAllister underwent successful knee surgery Tuesday

After suffering a season-ending torn left ACL, VCU guard Jarren McAllister had successful reconstructive surgery Tuesday.

Coach Mike Rhoades said after Wednesday’s game against North Carolina A&T that VCU’s Dr. Seth Cheatham said the surgery went great.

McAllister will be able to begin rehabbing in about three days.

“He had a tough night sleeping [Tuesday] night, of course, like we all would,” Rhoades said. “But he said he felt a lot better [Wednesday]. So, he's a tough one.”

Rhoades announced after last Wednesday’s game at Penn State that McAllister, a sophomore, would be out for the year due to the injury.

McAllister suffered the injury in practice early last week. He had missed the Rams’ first three games, in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, due to issues in both knees, Rhoades said.

The 6-4, 205-pounder from Wake Forest, N.C., averaged 2.7 points and 1.3 rebounds in 7.1 minutes per game over 16 appearances last season.

“We're going to have to probably steal his sneakers the way he goes at it,” Rhoades said. “And he'll rehab really hard. ... So, everything went great."