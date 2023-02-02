By the time he was a sophomore at Vashon High School in St. Louis and realized he probably had a future in Division I college basketball, Nick Kern Jr. realized something else: He needed to leave the place he proudly calls “his city.”

The area where he lived was rough, he said, along with the influences that came with it.

“St. Louis is a great city,” said Kern, a sophomore guard at Virginia Commonwealth University. “But on the other hand, I’m from the city.

“Back at home, I knew stuff I could have gotten into - other people that I know, that I grew up around, that’s going left, but I’m going right.”

His father almost played for Saint Louis University. The Billikens recruited Kern Jr. but “stopped after a while,” he said.

Wanting to get away, he considered offers from DePaul and Texas Christian University. Then there was VCU, which made Kern a priority after his junior year.

His recruitment took place over Zoom because of COVID-19. He knew little about the Rams or Richmond, but he did have a good source of information: Levi Stockard III.

Stockard played at Vashon before Kern got there. He had played at Kansas State and transferred to VCU for the 2020-21 season - Kern’s senior year in high school. He told Kern the Rams played a similar style to Vashon and would be a good fit.

“This has definitely been a great opportunity,” said Kern, who will return home on Friday when VCU (17-6, 8-2) plays at Saint Louis (15-7, 7-2) in a battle for first place in the A-10.

“I always say Richmond is different from my city. I just feel more free in Richmond.”

The fun-loving 6-foot-6, 190-pound wing - “If there ain’t a smile on my face, it ain’t Nick,” he said - has played an increasingly bigger role for the Rams as the season has progressed.

After coming off the bench for much of the season, Kern was inserted into the starting lineup seven games ago by VCU coach Mike Rhoades to give the Rams, who were struggling early in games, a shot of energy and defense.

With the quickness to guard an opponent’s top perimeter player and the toughness and length to defend a smaller forward, he’s given VCU some offense, too, averaging 6.1 points as a starter. He’s had some riotous dunks - he has a 43.5” vertical jump - and a knack for scoring on backdoor cuts.

He had 9 points and got a key steal against Dayton that he turned into the decisive layup with 16 seconds left in a 63-62 victory, and he followed that with 12 points against Massachusetts.

Adding a consistent jumper to his driving game and getting stronger are next.

“He’s starring in his role,” Rhoades said. “His role is to play really good defense, rebound, run the court, be around the rim, cut to the basket, connect to the play, execute stuff, and he’s doing it on a high, high level. He can finish. He can get out on the break. He can get downhill.

“Just really proud of him. We’ve had a lot of guys at VCU that it’s all about the name on the front [being] more important than the name on the back. It’s amazing how you play when you think like that. Nick’s thinking like that.”

His high school coach, Tony Irons, said that’s a trait Kern displayed at Vashon.

“He’s got intangible things like leadership skills,” said Irons, noting Kern is extremely coachable and a gamer with a feel for making plays. “I’ve always said that he’s probably one of the best leaders that we’ve ever had. He just has a knack for wanting to see his teammates do well. It’s contagious. He’s always positive. He’s always picking someone up.”

Kern said he played AAU basketball early on but stopped when he got to middle school. While he played for the middle school team, he wasn’t as serious about basketball and needed some direction.

His father wasn’t really part of his life, he said, and the area where he grew up is a place where “you really have to get [things] on your own.”

When he got to Vashon, Kern said he became more focused on what he needed to do.

“I changed myself a lot,” he said. “I locked in.”

His father was a standout at Vashon and signed to play at Saint Louis before opting out when the Billikens changed coaches. A couple of Kern Jr.’s coaches at Vashon played with his father and “were like uncles of mine.”

“They really pushed me,” he said. “They knew what I was capable of doing. They knew I didn’t really have my father in my life. ... I always stayed with my grandma, but my mom has always been there for me - and still is.”

Irons played with Kern’s father and has known Kern Jr. since he was born. He was always around the gym, Irons said, and “we knew he had a chance to be good when he got older.”

Kern joined a storied program at Vashon. It has won 13 Missouri state championships - five under Irons - and made 23 appearances in the final. Irons does not remember the exact number of players the school has sent to D-I, but “if it’s not 60-70, I’d be shocked.”

While Kern played some on the varsity as a freshman, he took off as a sophomore. Vashon won three state titles while he was there. He was named first-team all-state as a junior and the Missouri Class 4 player of the year as a senior (18.1 points, 8.5 rebounds).

Kern did not play much on the travel circuit. But he did play for a brief stint with the Bradley Beal Elite program, where Irons is a coach.

Kern got to know Beal, the Washington Wizards star who’s from St. Louis. Kern and a few of his Rams teammates have been to D.C. a couple of times to see Beal play and hang out.

“Bradley is like a mentor to me,” Kern said.

Kern has had other mentors. Stockard got an extra year of eligibility last year because of COVID and became like a big brother. And Kern had an uncle who was “the only father figure I ever had.”

He died shortly after Kern arrived at VCU as a freshman.

“I had to go back to St. Louis,” he said. “It was hard, but ... ever since [the coaches] ... made sure I was good every day. They took care of me like I was family. And not just the coaches. My teammates made me feel more like a family after that happened.”

VCU fell 69-65 at Saint Louis last season. Kern did not play a lot, scoring 4 points in 9 minutes. He’s been home a few other times and is ready to get back again, ready “to turn up for St. Louis.”

“Even though I wanted to get out of there, that’s still my city,” he said.