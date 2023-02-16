In late-game scenarios during practice, VCU’s Zeb Jackson has made three or four decisive shots.

So he was “definitely comfortable and ready for the moment” when he got the ball with 4.2 seconds left and had to dribble up court with the Rams trailing 54-53 on Wednesday at Rhode Island.

The 6-foot-5 junior guard knew he had about a dribble per second and measured his time. Just inside the 3-point line near the right wing, the left-hander let fly a shot a moment before the buzzer that was true, giving the Rams a 55-54 victory that kept them in first place in the Atlantic 10 as they await the status of starting forward Jalen DeLoach’s knee injury.

The 6-foot-9 sophomore went up for a rebound and came down awkwardly with 3:25 left in the first half. Unable to bear weight on the leg, he had to be helped off the court and did not return.

VCU coach Mike Rhoades said Thursday afternoon DeLoach still was being evaluated. He was scheduled to undergo an MRI later Thursday.

“He’s feeling a little bit better today,” Rhoades said. “We’ll see.”

DeLoach averages 9.4 points and 7.2 rebounds in 24.8 minutes for the Rams (19-7, 10-3), who play Fordham (21-5, 9-4) Saturday at the Siegel Center at 2:30 p.m. Fordham is one of three teams a game behind VCU in the loss column.

Jackson, a former top 75 recruit, transferred to VCU this season from Michigan, where he played in 20 games in two seasons. He comes off the bench and averages 5.7 points and 17.8 minutes.

With DeLoach out and several starters struggling to score, Jackson and several Rams who haven’t been front and center provided sparks.

Guard Josh Banks, who hadn’t played in the previous two games, had 4 points and 2 rebounds in 14:25. Starting guard Nick Kern, known more for his defense, was 4-4 and had 9 points.

Jackson recently has been dealing with muscle spasms between his shoulder blades into his neck but said it’s more uncomfortable than painful now. He scored all 9 of his points in the second half. He also had 3 rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot.

His play on offense and defense helped give VCU life when it trailed 45-35 with less than 10 ½ minutes remaining. He scored 5 points in a 16-4 run that finally put the Rams ahead of Rhode Island (8-17, 4-9) with 2:43 remaining.

URI, which led for 34:09, regained the advantage when Ishmael Leggett (21 points, 10 of 11 at the line) was fouled at 0:4.2 and made both free throws.

Jackson said the Rams practice end-of-game situations a lot, and they’ve had several during games. They have beaten Dayton (63-62), Davidson (61-59) and URI with late shots.

Rhoades calls the late-game scenarios the “baseball series,” with single, double, triple, home run and sacrifice options.

The play call out of a timeout was triple, with David Shriver inbounding the ball under VCU’s basket to fast ball handlers, either point guard Ace Baldwin on one side of the court or Jackson on the other.

Baldwin, despite being 0 for 10 with only 2 points, seemed the obvious choice to get the ball since he’s the Rams’ playmaker and has made several big shots at the end of games.

“They allowed us to throw it up the court,” Rhoades said on the Rams’ postgame radio broadcast. “We set a bulldoze screen we call it, right in the middle of the court with [Brandon Johns Jr.]. They went with Ace a little bit, and we threw it back to Zeb, and he just took off with it. He really covered ground.”

Jackson remembers making a few game-winning shots in high school, “but nothing as crazy as this,” he said.

When he released the shot, he said, “This is like I’m shooting with confidence, but please go in.”

VCU was 9 for 33 from the field before making 11 of its last 15 shots in its second-lowest scoring output of the season. It was 1 of 13 on 3-pointers and 14 of 23 at the foul line.

“Sometimes it’s good to be lucky,” Rhoades said. “I thought Zeb Jackson’s second half, not just because he made that shot, but his defense on the ball … He had a couple of steals, just got some things on the defensive end that got us going a little bit. And then he got downhill and made some plays. I thought he was really good.”

Photos from the VCU men's basketball season