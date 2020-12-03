Vince Williams continuing to demonstrate shooting range for VCU

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — A rejuvenated Vince Williams is continuing to significantly outpace his production beyond the arc compared to his first two seasons.
Williams, about five and half minutes into Wednesday’s game at Penn State, used a stepback move to separate from defender Seth Lundy and launch a 3 from the right wing that landed. With that, Williams established a new career high for 3s in season just four games in.
The 6-6, 220 pounder from Toledo, Ohio, is now 7 of 15 from deep this season. He previously made six 3s apiece in both his freshman (6 of 25 in 33 games) and sophomore (6 of 30 in 22 games) seasons.
“You've seen how he's shooting the ball,” coach Mike Rhoades said. “And he's going to be a threat for us."
Williams is second on the team in made 3-pointers early, behind Bones Hyland (8 of 29). He’s also averaging 11.5 points, which is also second only to Hyland (14.8) for the Rams, after averaging 4.6 points through his first two seasons.
Rhoades said in early November that Williams was in the best shape of his life entering the season. Williams had his most productive offseason this year, compared to his first two years at VCU, because he wasn’t limited by shoulder surgery recovery like he was in 2018 and 2019.
Williams said in October that his conditioning, shooting and ball-handling were among the things he harped on in the offseason. Now he’s seeing the results.
He said before the season that the conditioning and shooting are intertwined.
“Being able to get your legs underneath the shot and shooting the same shot,” Williams said.
At Penn State Wednesday, Williams finished with 5 points in 23 minutes, adding a pair of free throws to the 3. Rhoades said the Rams have to get Williams more open looks, and get him going downhill to the basket more as well.
“We definitely need him to be more aggressive,” Rhoades said. “And that's on me as well.”
But Williams continues to demonstrate a heightened readiness to take and make more 3s than he ever has in his college career. And it’s led to a career-high mark already.
