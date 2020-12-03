Vince Williams continuing to demonstrate shooting range for VCU

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — A rejuvenated Vince Williams is continuing to significantly outpace his production beyond the arc compared to his first two seasons.

Williams, about five and half minutes into Wednesday’s game at Penn State, used a stepback move to separate from defender Seth Lundy and launch a 3 from the right wing that landed. With that, Williams established a new career high for 3s in season just four games in.

The 6-6, 220 pounder from Toledo, Ohio, is now 7 of 15 from deep this season. He previously made six 3s apiece in both his freshman (6 of 25 in 33 games) and sophomore (6 of 30 in 22 games) seasons.

“You've seen how he's shooting the ball,” coach Mike Rhoades said. “And he's going to be a threat for us."

Williams is second on the team in made 3-pointers early, behind Bones Hyland (8 of 29). He’s also averaging 11.5 points, which is also second only to Hyland (14.8) for the Rams, after averaging 4.6 points through his first two seasons.