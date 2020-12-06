What are the priorities on VCU’s improvement list as nonconference play continues?

With Saturday’s game against Mount St. Mary’s complete, VCU is now at the midpoint of its nonconference schedule.

The Mount St. Mary’s game was the first in a stretch of five consecutive home games the Rams had scheduled. What’s ahead is North Carolina A&T (Wednesday), Old Dominion (Saturday), Western Carolina (Dec. 15) and Louisiana (Dec. 18).

Then the out-of-conference slate is set to be capped by a rematch at LSU on Dec. 22, to complete that home-and-home series.

After Saturday’s game, coach Mike Rhoades discussed what he deems two most important things for him during the upcoming stretch, before VCU enters Atlantic 10 play: fouling less and taking better care of the ball.

VCU registered season bests in both areas Saturday.

The Rams came in averaging 21.8 fouls per game, but had a season-low 13 Saturday.

“We got to ... play really good, solid defense without fouling,” Rhoades said. “Up at Penn State, we fouled too far away from the basket and put them on the line too early.”

VCU’s updated average of 20 fouls per game coming out of Saturday is tied for 208th in the nation.