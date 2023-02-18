Trying to beat pressure while being hounded in the back court, Fordham’s Zach Riley barreled headlong into the corner past half court – right where VCU’s Ace Baldwin was waiting to trap.

Riley lost the ball – it caromed around before going out of bounds to VCU – in a scenario that repeated itself often Saturday before the fourth consecutive sellout crowd at The Siegel Center.

Getting a lift with the rapid recovery of starting forward Jalen DeLoach from a knee injury suffered Wednesday, the Rams were at their havoc-causing best, speeding up Fordham and generating 22 turnovers on the way to an 80-61 victory on senior day.

With sophomore guard Nick Kern Jr. scoring a career-high 17 points, VCU (20-7, 11-3) stayed alone in first place in the A-10 and knocked back one challenger in Fordham (21-6, 9-5).

DeLoach did not start but played almost 25 minutes, scoring 11 points with 8 rebounds and 2 blocks. He remarkably showed no ill effects after going up for a rebound and landing funny in Wednesday’s victory at Rhode Island.

The 6-foot-9 sophomore displayed his usual athleticism and energy. He was highly active inside – grabbing offensive rebounds and swatting away one layup attempt – and agile on the outside while double-teaming ball handlers. He ran the floor for a dunk on one break for the Rams, then blocked a jumper outside on the next possession.

DeLoach had an MRI about 9 o’clock Thursday night, and VCU coach Mike Rhoades said he got a text and call from athletic trainer Josh Wall about midnight saying the scan showed DeLoach’s knee was structurally fine.

“I call him Willis Reed,” Rhoades said. “He got in the whirlpool, the underwater treadmill and really worked on it throughout the day [Friday] and jumped into practice a little bit. And man, he looked pretty good today. He played with an edge. He was rebounding well. I thought his ball-screen defense was really good.

“JJ’s the youngest of three kids. His dad is in the military. His dad runs a gym and helps so many kids get out of Savannah [Georgia]. There’s a level of toughness in that family that has nothing to do with us coaching, and I’m glad he’s on our team. He’s a competitive kid. He wanted to play. He said, ‘Coach, I think I can go.’ He sure did.”

His teammates went at it aggressively from the start, setting the tone by inducing three turnovers to start the game. They frequently brought double-teams on ball handlers near the half-court line. When they got past half court, VCU stripped balls, knocked them loose, deflected passes or forced tough shots.

The Rams had 34 deflections in the first half. They scored 29 points off turnovers.

“I thought there was more intensity in the press,” Rhoades said. “That’s a standard we’ve got to keep it at the rest of the way.

“Zeb Jackson’s comfort in our program and his role, when he comes in and puts pressure on the ball, it’s been changing the game, like Ace [Baldwin] and some other guys around here have done.”

Jackson, a 6-5 junior transfer guard, came off the bench and had 9 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal.

Baldwin had 13 points, 10 assists, 6 steals, 4 rebounds and 6 turnovers. Jamir Watkins added 10 points and 7 rebounds.

Guard Jayden Nunn had 7 points, and Rhoades said Nunn was instrumental with “some great one-man traps.”

Kern, who’s 6-6, was 8 of 9 from the field and had 2 assists, 2 blocks, 2 rebounds and a steal.

“He’s all about the right stuff,” Rhoades said. “… He knows, ‘I’ve got to do whatever it takes to win, No. 1. No. 2, he’s very coachable, so whatever we need him to do in that game, he does that. And 3, he’s a super competitive kid.”

Notes – VCU honored seniors Jarren McAllister and Arnold Henderson VI and fifth-year transfers Brandon Johns Jr. and David Shriver in a pregame ceremony. After going 0 for 9 behind the arc and 0 for 13 overall in the past four games, Shriver made 2 of 3 treys.

Rhoades said he was thinking of University of Richmond coach Chris Mooney and his family. Mooney announced Friday that he will undergo a procedure to remove an aneurysm in his ascending aorta and will miss the rest of this season. VCU and UR play Friday at the Siegel Center.

“He’s a good friend of mine, and we all have thoughts and prayers for him for a speedy recovery,” Rhoades said. “That’s the most important thing on my mind the last few days. … That comes from all of Ramnation.”

