With no letdown against UMass, VCU turns its attention to UR

While others may have wondered about a letdown against Massachusetts on Tuesday, VCU coach Mike Rhoades was having none of it.

The Rams were coming off a euphoric, comeback 63-62 win in a showdown at Dayton last Friday. The rivalry game at Richmond looms this Friday.

Lurking between those big games for VCU was an 11-6 UMass team. Natural to think back and ahead?

In a sign that the Rams continue to make strides, they put that notion to bed by blitzing the Minutemen in the second half. Jalen DeLoach’s big night, balanced scoring and a 43-22 bulge after halftime led to an 83-55 blowout at the Siegel Center.

Rhoades praised the Rams’ preparation going into the game.

“Somebody said on the radio, they asked me, ‘Were you worried about a trap game?’” he said. “I’ve never used that term. No, it’s the next one. I told these guys, ‘We’re 18 games in. These seniors only have a few left together. Don’t waste it.’ I thought they did a great job of not wasting it.”

VCU (14-5, 5-1 in the A-10) had seven new players and young reserves taking on bigger roles to start the season. DeLoach and guard Nick Kern Jr., both sophomores, and transfer guard Zeb Jackson (Michigan) said the Rams have been connected since all the newcomers arrived during the summer. “I doubt outside of basketball you ever see any of us alone, unless we’re walking to separate classes,” Jackson said.

Still, with struggles in the nonconference portion of the schedule, it’s taken a while to put it together on the court.

VCU averaged 65.3 points and shot 40.6% in its first nine games. While winning nine of the past 10, the Rams have averaged 78.7 points and shot 50.1% from the floor (45.5% on 3-pointers).

They’ve also kept opponents to an average of 63.6 points during that stretch.

“We’re just playing confident,” DeLoach said.

VCU outscored UMass 43-22 in the second half, 52-22 including the last 3 ½ minutes of the first half. It had five guys in double figures for the third time this season, led by DeLoach’s 19-point, 12-rebound, 3-block, 2-steal effort.

That’s the kind of performance the 6-foot-9 215-pounder is capable of more often if he stays out of foul trouble, Rhoades said. “I am very emotional,” DeLoach said. “I just want to win. Coach talks to me every day about staying present, staying mature. Foul trouble-wise, it’s my hands. I guess when [opposing players] fall into me, I come over [top with my hands instead of keeping them up]. He said just stand straight up.”

Said Rhoades: “Look, he might get six fouls next game, but the one thing I love about him is he plays really hard and he’s so into it. He’s so competitive. Those guys do great at VCU. It’s just like anybody going from high school, your freshman and sophomore years there’s a maturation process. You’re seeing that on the fly right now. …

“I just think he’s going to continually get better and better as he keeps maturing and gets more comfortable out there. He’s a talented kid. He has that edge to him that I love.”

With UMass behind them, the Rams can turn their attention to the Spiders for another Friday (7 p.m.) showcase game on ESPN2 for the A-10.

“Really cool,” Rhoades said. “Those games, even when we’re not in them we’re all watching them because what a great Friday night game, right? I’m glad we’re a part of it again. …

“It’s just like Friday night at Dayton. It’ll be crazy over in the Robins Center. That’s why we’re all here. That’s the fun of it.”