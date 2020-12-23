With nonconference slate successfully complete, it’s quick rest before back to work for VCU

The Rams have, by and large, demonstrated strong play to this point — particularly for a team that plays four freshmen and four sophomores and particularly on defense. They’ve carried on a standard of disruption, stockpiling turnovers.

In the process, they’ve elevated expectations.

“A lot of you didn't think we'd be 7-2 at this point,” Rhoades said during the press conference after Tuesday’s game. “A lot of people out there didn't. They picked us ninth in the league, right? And we're 7-2 and we've had some really good wins and we've got some pretty good decisive wins.

“And we've had a lot of guys contribute, a lot of young guys stepped up.”

After being picked to finish ninth in the A-10 preseason poll, VCU will begin its journey through its 18-game A-10 schedule next Wednesday at Saint Josephs, seeking a much better outcome than that in what is shaping up to be a strong league.

At the moment, KenPom.com projects the Rams to go 11-7 in A-10 play, which would put them in a tie for third. The A-10, as a league, is ranked eighth overall in the nation.

After taking a breather, VCU will ramp back up on Saturday. Then it’s go time.

“For me it's a dream to be a coach in the A-10 at VCU,” Rhoades said. “And we get to go do this again, pretty awesome. So I'm excited. But it's a heck of a league."