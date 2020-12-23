With nonconference slate successfully complete, it’s quick rest before back to work for VCU

How does VCU’s KeShawn Curry plan to spend the upcoming holiday break? Simply.
“I'm [about to] get a lot of sleep,” he said.
Vince Williams hopped in: “That. Nothing much.”
The Rams (7-2) will remain in Richmond over the next several days rather than returning home, for health reasons. But it’ll still be a chance to recharge a bit after successfully completing a full, nine-game nonconference schedule.
Coach Mike Rhoades said after Tuesday’s nonconference finale against James Madison that the No. 1 thing he wants from his players over the next couple of days is to get away from basketball.
“They've been through a lot since March and they haven't had many breaks,” Rhoades said. “And I just want them to be normal kids around Christmas time for the next couple days. And I want them to sleep a lot and eat a lot. If they want to go in the gym and shoot, they can do that.”
VCU’s nine games played are the most of any team in the Atlantic 10 with the start of league play ahead next week. Its seven wins are the most of any other league team.
The Rams have, by and large, demonstrated strong play to this point — particularly for a team that plays four freshmen and four sophomores and particularly on defense. They’ve carried on a standard of disruption, stockpiling turnovers.
In the process, they’ve elevated expectations.
“A lot of you didn't think we'd be 7-2 at this point,” Rhoades said during the press conference after Tuesday’s game. “A lot of people out there didn't. They picked us ninth in the league, right? And we're 7-2 and we've had some really good wins and we've got some pretty good decisive wins.
“And we've had a lot of guys contribute, a lot of young guys stepped up.”
After being picked to finish ninth in the A-10 preseason poll, VCU will begin its journey through its 18-game A-10 schedule next Wednesday at Saint Josephs, seeking a much better outcome than that in what is shaping up to be a strong league.
At the moment, KenPom.com projects the Rams to go 11-7 in A-10 play, which would put them in a tie for third. The A-10, as a league, is ranked eighth overall in the nation.
After taking a breather, VCU will ramp back up on Saturday. Then it’s go time.
“For me it's a dream to be a coach in the A-10 at VCU,” Rhoades said. “And we get to go do this again, pretty awesome. So I'm excited. But it's a heck of a league."
