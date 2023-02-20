His team frequently lives on the edge on the road, which is fine with VCU basketball coach Mike Rhoades as long as the Rams keep finding ways to stay on top.

The Atlantic 10-leading Rams (20-7, 11-3) pack a six-game road winning streak with them for Tuesday’s assignment at Saint Joseph’s (13-14, 7-8) in Philadelphia.

Three of those victories have come in the waning seconds. VCU trailed by 14 at halftime and by 4 late at Dayton and stole a 63-62 win in the final 28 seconds.

Ace Baldwin’s jumper from near the elbow with 15 seconds left proved decisive in a 61-59 victory at Davidson.

Last week, the Rams had to go the length of the court with 4.2 seconds remaining while trailing 54-53 at Rhode Island. Just before the buzzer, Zeb Jackson got off a jumper from just inside the 3-point line that gave VCU a 55-54 victory.

“I’ve coached long enough now that every team is different. This team, we’ve had a lot of close ones,” Rhoades said with a smile. “But if you bring your defense, you always have a chance.

“If we continue to execute down the stretch … I think we’ve done a good job of that throughout the year.”

VCU goes to Hawk Hill armed with Saturday’s outstanding defensive effort against Fordham and some guys feeling a little better about their shooting after an 80-61 victory.

The Rams harassed Fordham all over the court, generating 16 turnovers in the first half and 22 overall (11 steals). That led to 29 points.

They also limited Fordham to 33.9% shooting.

“This is what we’re capable of doing,” forward Jalen DeLoach said. “We’ve got to come in every game [with the] same mindset. Simple as that.”

VCU’s shooting mindset needed a pick-me-up. In the previous five games, the Rams shot 43.1% overall but just 14.9% on 3-pointers (11 for 74) and 55.8% (24 for 43) at the foul line.

They were 26 of 51 (with 18 assists), 5 of 13 on treys and 23 of 32 on free throws against Fordham.

Starting point guard Ace Baldwin, who was 6 for 31 and 0 for 10 on 3-pointers in the previous two games, was 3 for 6. He was 2 for 4 behind the arc and 5 for 5 at the line. David Shriver, 0 for 9 behind the arc and 0 for 13 in the previous four games, got going by making 2 of 3 3-pointers.

“I ain’t going to lie,” Baldwin said. “I’ve been real frustrated because my shots haven’t been falling. The guys and the coaches are just telling me to keep shooting, [that] I’m a great shooter. I’m just glad they gave me confidence.”

Saint Joseph’s is 9-5 at home under coach Billy Lange. It launches an average of 25.8 3 pointers, more than any team in the A-10, while making an average of 8.6 (33.5%).

“We have to defend that better than we did [Saturday],” Rhoades said. “It’s huge. But they have good players, not just 3-point shooters.”

Sophomore 6-foot-2 guard Erik Reynolds II averages 18.3 points and shoots 37.6% on 3-pointers. Senior 6-5, 220-pound guard Cameron Brown averages 13.7 points and shoots 39.1% on treys.

Together, Reynolds and Brown have put up 386 3-pointers.

Sophomore 6-2 guard Lynn Greer III, whose grandfather is a member of the Virginia State University athletics Hall of Fame, averages 11.8 points.

“They’re a good team,” Rhoades said. “I’ve watched them a bunch this year. They have multiple weapons. They play better at home. They’re hard to guard. We’ve got to make sure our defense travels and we take care of the basketball. Playing at Saint Joe’s is a tough place to play at Hawk Hill.”

