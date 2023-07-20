VUU running back Jada Byers
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Virginia Union begins the football season picked
No. 3 in the CIAA, featuring the No. 1 running back in Division II.
The CIAA announced its preseason poll and all-league team Thursday and Panthers junior
Jada Byers took his rightful place among those honored. Byers, a 5-foot-7 180-pounder from Hammonton, N.J., led Division II with 1,928 rushing yards last season. He averaged 175 yards per game.
VUU's RB Jada Byers averaged 175 rushing yards last season, when the Panthers made the NCAA Division II playoffs and went 9-2.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH
After the Panthers completed a 9-2 season (7-1 CIAA) with a loss to Wingate in the NCAA Division II playoffs, Byers was named to All-American teams and won the Willie Lanier Award, which annually goes to Virginia’s top small-college player. Byers was also named CIAA offensive player of the year.
League coaches voted on the preseason poll, which placed VUU third, behind Fayetteville State and Bowie State. Virginia State, which went 6-4 last season (5-3 CIAA), was picked fifth.
Virginia Union opens its season against Morehouse on Sept. 3 in the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic, in Canton, Ohio. Virginia State starts at Norfolk State on Sept. 2. The Panthers and Trojans get together on Nov. 4, in Richmond.
PHOTOS: Virginia Union, 33, Virginia State 21 football game
VUU's QB Jahkari Grant, center, runs the ball against VSU's DB Kymon Pope(10) during the first half of the college football game at Virginia State University in Petersburg, Va., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
VUU's WR John Jiles stiff arms VSU's LB Tyrone Fisher during the first half of the college football game at Virginia State University in Petersburg, Va., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
VUU cheerleaders perform at Virginia State University in Petersburg, Va., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
VUU's WR John Jiles, right, celebrates his touchdown with RB Jada Byers against VSU during the first half of the college football game at Virginia State University in Petersburg, Va., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
VSU's RB Upton Bailey stiff arms against VUU's CB Satchel McKinney during the first half of the college football game at Virginia State University in Petersburg, Va., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
VSU's QB Jordan Davis passes the ball against VUU during the first half of the college football game at Virginia State University in Petersburg, Va., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
VSU marching bands perform at Virginia State University in Petersburg, Va., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
VUU’s RB Jada Byers, right, runs the ball against VSU during the first half of the college football game at Virginia State University in Petersburg, Va., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
VUU marching bands perform at Virginia State University in Petersburg, Va., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
VSU marching bands perform at Virginia State University in Petersburg, Va., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH