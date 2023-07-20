The CIAA announced its preseason poll and all-league team Thursday and Panthers junior Jada Byers took his rightful place among those honored. Byers, a 5-foot-7 180-pounder from Hammonton, N.J., led Division II with 1,928 rushing yards last season. He averaged 175 yards per game.

After the Panthers completed a 9-2 season (7-1 CIAA) with a loss to Wingate in the NCAA Division II playoffs, Byers was named to All-American teams and won the Willie Lanier Award, which annually goes to Virginia’s top small-college player. Byers was also named CIAA offensive player of the year.

League coaches voted on the preseason poll, which placed VUU third, behind Fayetteville State and Bowie State. Virginia State, which went 6-4 last season (5-3 CIAA), was picked fifth.

Virginia Union opens its season against Morehouse on Sept. 3 in the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic, in Canton, Ohio. Virginia State starts at Norfolk State on Sept. 2. The Panthers and Trojans get together on Nov. 4, in Richmond.

PHOTOS: Virginia Union, 33, Virginia State 21 football game