Former Midlothian High School softball pitcher Cassie Grizzard loved Louisville, the softball program and the campus.

But the Times-Dispatch All-Metro first team selection said she was looking to expand and improve more. She entered the transfer portal.

Virginia Tech came calling.

"I was just looking for something a little bit different," Grizzard said. "Just to be developed a little bit more on the softball side of the game."

Grizzard is headed to Blacksburg next season to join the Hokies' pitching staff as a sophomore. She'll join head coach Pete D'Amour and new assistant/pitching coach Josh Johnson.

"I've watched [D'Amour] kinda build this program through the last couple of years," Grizzard said. "I just absolutely have always loved Virginia Tech. My sister graduated from here and had nothing but great things to say."

At Louisville, Grizzard tossed 27 innings and struck out 29. She made 15 appearances and D'Amour added he liked the number of innings pitched she brings with her to Blacksburg.

Grizzard is a lefty and described herself as a spinner. She likes to mix speeds with her pitches and brings a down-spin. Grizzard added it compliments the Hokies' staff, which has some up-spin pitchers.

"The thing right now, with college softball, is it's turning into pitching staffs, and not just one or two pitchers that carry the loads," D'Amour said. "I was upfront with Cassie. I said, 'You might throw a ton, and you might not, just get better' and she took that as a challenge."

After her first year in college softball, Grizzard learned time management above all. She said she saw a sports psychologist at Louisville and added she had a great support system to learn how to be a college athlete.

Taking those lessons learned, along with academic advice from her sister, Grizzard feels prepared for the next three years at Virginia Tech. She added she's excited to develop with Johnson as he has his first year as a Hokie.

"There's new pitching coach, I feel like we're all kind of starting off on the same foot," Grizzard said. "I need to get better and just get to my full potential throughout those three years, because I do have a lot of time to kind of develop."

As a sophomore, Grizzard has three years with the Hokies. There, she hopes to develop softball mechanics and become durable. She said the ACC is a very competitive softball conference — with the likes of Florida State and Clemson in addition to Virginia Tech — and coming from Louisville, she knows what the conference can bring.

"I think it's one of the most up-and-coming conference's," Grizzard said. "It's still fun to play every weekend in ACC play, because you're always being challenged. There's never a game off. And I think that's what's so valuable."

D'Amour described Grizzard as a "Tech kid," meaning she's accountable and doesn't play for accolades.

"That's what I want," D'Amour said. " They're good kids. But when they get on the field, they play hard. We do have three years to work with her. If she's here for three years, we can bank on her for being [here for] three instead of just one."

So between family ties, a drive to get better and so much softball yet to play, Grizzard's set to make a name for herself in the maroon and orange. She said she's loves Virginia Tech and getting to compete not just for herself but for the Midlothian community is a big reason for her coming home.

"I'm really excited to be closer to home," Grizzard said. "I feel like I've helped the softball community here in Midlothian. It's going to be really exciting just to kind of see these girls coming to camp and just being around family. Just continue to prove Virginia Tech softball is one of the best softball programs."