For transfers including running back Marco Lee, wide receiver Evan Fairs and defensive end Justus Reed, Friday’s practice was a chance to get to know their new Virginia Tech teammates and coaches a bit more.
For coaches including Justin Hamilton, Bill Teerlinck, Ryan Smith and Tracy Claeys, it was a chance to get on the field in their new Hokies jobs.
And for head coach Justin Fuente and the entire a program, Friday’s opening of fall camp provided a glimpse of what football life will be like in the era of COVID-19.
“We are always preaching, ‘Together, together, together,’ and now when we are together, we are saying, ‘Away, away, away,’” said Fuente during an online media session prior to the start of the day’s afternoon practice. “It's totally contradictory to everything we talk about.”
While no one knows if the 2020 season can be played this fall, Fuente said his players and staff have embraced the challenge of going to work as if the Hokies will host North Carolina State on Sept. 17 in their scheduled opener.
The team did not hold spring practice due to the spread of the novel coronavirus and summer workouts were shortened while university’s and conferences nationwide grappled with how to safely play sports this fall, if at all.
At Tech, that included studying practices from last fall to measure how often players actually were in close contact with each other. It’s a study Miami’s program conducted earlier. After Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz shared his results, Fuente had his staff undertake a similar breakdown.
“What was the actual face-to-face, 6-foot contact during fall camp for a given practice at particular positions?” said Fuente. “I was personally shocked at how low those numbers actually were. I think everybody thinks, me included, that football’s just played in a big pile, and it wasn’t like that.”
Still, there’s no denying that a standard practice needed to be reworked to cut down on contact, especially times when players were unnecessarily close to each other. Fuente said changes include more distancing during stretching and on sideline during scrimmage periods.
Earlier in the week, Dr. Mark Rogers, the athletic department’s chief medical officer, said players could test out a facemask shield, but that research on the shield is ongoing and they would not be required.
Fuente indicated he had not investigated Caleb Farley's claim - in an essay he wrote for Pro Football Talk's website published Sunday - that an unspecified number of teammates had traveled to Myrtle Beach since the start of workouts, and had returned without being tested.
"I did not know if they went to Myrtle Beach or not," said Fuente. "We’ve been meeting face-to-face with our kids for two weeks. I haven’t been tracking them. We’ve been trying to educate them about how serious this is."
Fuente said he’s spoken to the team about the need to make smart decisions away from the football facility as well.
“We have talked at length that if we want to play we have to understand we can't do things the way we have always done,” said Fuente. “That's the bottom line. If we want to accomplish this, the onus is on us.”
In front of this unusual backdrop, the Hokies began preparation for the possibility of a 2020 season, getting to work with a new-look roster that includes six transfers, four new coaches and two more adjusting to new roles.
Perhaps the most significant of those is Justin Hamilton.
The Hokies play their first season without Bud Foster as their defensive coordinator since 1995 if football is played this fall. Hamilton, who played for and coached under Foster, is the new boss on that side of the ball.
Hamilton – who has not been available to the media since being promoted in December – also has new assistants in Claeys, Teerlinck and Tapp. On the bright side, Tech returns eight starters on that side of the ball.
“I think the defensive staff has been incredibly organized in their approach and how they’ve gone about trying to teach what we’re trying to get across piece by piece,” said Fuente. “I think they’ve been pretty efficient. That’s certainly helped, but we still haven’t practiced yet, so it’ll be interesting to see.”
NOTES: Also Friday, Fuente announced that defensive end TyJuan Garbutt was not with the team, and could miss the entire season, as he deals with a family issue that Fuente emphasized is not COVID-related.
“He’s still on scholarship, he’s going to go to school this fall. I don’t know if he’ll play,” said Fuente. “Dealing with a fairly serious deal in his family.”
Fuente said defensive lineman Jaden Cunningham is expected to miss the season with an Achilles injury.
He said French tight end Wilfried Pene was not yet on campus. “We’re working through some of the travel restrictions,” said Fuente, who said he’s “cautiously optimistic” Pene will get to Tech this semester.
Also, running back Cole Beck has left the program to focus on track and field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.