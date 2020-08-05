Count Virginia Tech athletics director Whit Babcock and team physician Mark Rogers among the pragmatists as major college athletics attempts to stage a fall season during a global pandemic.
Let others in the industry — and there are plenty — cling to the implausible notions of capacity crowds in football stadiums and seamless competition.
During interviews Wednesday, Babcock and Rogers shared the stress of the uncertainty inherent in unprecedented times. They outlined the athletic department’s COVID-19 protocols and explained, very reasonably, why they are not revealing testing numbers. Hint: It’s above their pay grade.
Moreover, Babcock discussed the Hokies’ adjusted travel plans for football and the department’s next fundraising initiatives.
“So we’re all tiptoeing forward until we can’t,” he said, a description that fits virtually every sporting enterprise on the planet.
“We are operating under the assumption our student-athletes want to perform,” Rogers said. “It’s our job as a sports medicine team to make it as safe as we can so they can perform. I think certainly we’ve talked, not only in the sport field, but outside the sport field, there is risk for COVID. I think we just have to be smart and take as many precautions as we can, and leave it to the experts to kind of move forward.”
Without offering data, Rogers and Babcock said they are encouraged by results of tests Tech administers to all athletes upon returning to campus, two weeks after that return and randomly in groups thereafter.
While UVA has offered weekly updates, Tech is hardly alone in not releasing test results, and more transparency is planned, though not specific to athletes because of campus interpretation of federal privacy law.
Babcock said whatever information the university offers “can’t be used to distinguish or trace an individual’s identity directly or indirectly. And campus has always taken this position, as students and protecting their rights that way. When we just have student-athletes back, Corps of Cadets, maybe some band members, they felt like that would indirectly identify some people.”
But Babcock added that Tech President Timothy Sands “is very interested to share” more wide-ranging numbers and that once the semester begins campus officials “will be developing an outward facing dashboard [of COVID-19 data] for all students that’s updated each day.”
Rogers said partnering with the local health department and campus health center has afforded the Hokies access to all needed tests — Babcock estimated the yearly cost at well into six figures — and results in 24-72 hours, all encouraging given the suboptimal testing infrastructure other regions of the country endure.
Zoom interaction allows you to interpret not only words but also body language, and there were times when Babcock’s and Rogers’ emotions were visible, never more so than when Babcock said that he would entrust his oldest son, Drew, a redshirt freshman linebacker at William & Mary, to the Hokies’ protocol “any day of the week.”
“What I have heard back [from athletes],” Babcock said, “is the uncertainty for them is harder than knowing, and that’s causing some angst and stress.”
One known for football was revealed last week with ACC presidents’ approval of an 11-game season that includes 10 league contests and one nonconference date. Babcock did not confirm the Hokies’ nonconference opponent, but Liberty, which was on the original schedule, is the clubhouse leader.
The ACC stressed geography in assigning league opponents, and with a 380-mile trek to Louisville the longest of Tech’s five road trips, Babcock said the team may bus to every game. The Hokies’ traveling party will be considerably smaller, and on some occasions, the team might not depart Blacksburg until game day.
No charter flights? No hotels? Yes, it’s a return to the high school routine, but it’s also safer, from a virus standpoint, and cheaper.
Babcock said facility upgrades that include the football weight room and the Jamerson and Merryman office complexes have continued uninterrupted, with the next fundraising push an “undergirding of our football recruiting staff. ... You can really call them analysts, quality control, recruiting people, they’re all involved in recruiting. …
“But we are a little behind Clemson and North Carolina, a few others, and we want to ramp up in that. So we were at zero or one five or six years ago, got it up to three, five and seven now. And I believe you’ll see 2-4 more coming down the pike. But in this time of … money being so tight, we need to make sure the funding is in hand to cover it a multiple of years to be able to justify doing it.”
Now comes the hard part: training camp and football contact. Then comes the return of the general student population and greater temptations for athletes to break protocol.
“I think that’s certainly part of college life for a lot of us,” Rogers said of parties, “and it doesn’t have to be. It’s a physical choice they are going to have to make. If they are conscientious about their goals — if they want to go to class and play a sport — I think those are the two most priorities to keep themselves self and keep the community safe. I think that’s going to have to be a priority for the student-athletes on what their focus is going to be.”
And even if that is a priority, the virus’ spread elsewhere may derail sports, which Babcock and Rogers acknowledged.
If “that scale of justice, so to speak, tips the other way,” Babcock said, “we will get out of it in two seconds and plan alternate options.”
