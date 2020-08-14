Virginia Tech 'shocked' as NCAA denies transfer Raheem Blackshear's waiver request

So much is different for college football programs as they try to prepare for the possibility of a 2020 season this fall. But at Virginia Tech, one thing remains the same — the Hokies can’t get a break from the NCAA when it comes to player waivers.

Rutgers transfer running back Raheem Blackshear had his request to play this season at Tech denied by the NCAA, coach Justin Fuente said the team learned Thursday.

“We were shocked and saddened by that,” Fuente said Friday during an online media session. “Raheem was shocked. Our administration feels like we have a very strong case.”

Fuente said Tech will appeal the decision.

“This comes through our administration and compliance,” Fuente said. “But they feel good about our stance. They were surprised and I’m cautiously optimistic we can turn it around in relatively short order.”

This is at least the third transfer the NCAA has refused to allow to play immediately after joining the Hokies program, despite a bevy of prominent players around the nation having their waivers approved. Last season, Coastal Carolina offensive lineman Brock Hoffman and Oregon quarterback Braxton Burmeister both had to sit out after the NCAA denied their waiver requests.