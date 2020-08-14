Virginia Tech 'shocked' as NCAA denies transfer Raheem Blackshear's waiver request

So much is different for college football programs as they try to prepare for the possibility of a 2020 season this fall. But at Virginia Tech, one thing remains the same — the Hokies can’t get a break from the NCAA when it comes to player waivers.
Rutgers transfer running back Raheem Blackshear had his request to play this season at Tech denied by the NCAA, coach Justin Fuente said the team learned Thursday.
“We were shocked and saddened by that,” Fuente said Friday during an online media session. “Raheem was shocked. Our administration feels like we have a very strong case.”
Fuente said Tech will appeal the decision.
“This comes through our administration and compliance,” Fuente said. “But they feel good about our stance. They were surprised and I’m cautiously optimistic we can turn it around in relatively short order.”
This is at least the third transfer the NCAA has refused to allow to play immediately after joining the Hokies program, despite a bevy of prominent players around the nation having their waivers approved. Last season, Coastal Carolina offensive lineman Brock Hoffman and Oregon quarterback Braxton Burmeister both had to sit out after the NCAA denied their waiver requests.
At Rutgers, the 5-foot-9, 192-pound Philadelphia native amassed 912 rushing yards, 810 receiving yards and 12 total touchdowns. He played in 27 games for the Scarlet Knights but decided to redshirt after starting the first four games of last season. Ultimately, he elected to transfer to Tech.
Fuente said Blackshear has split his practice time, to this point, between running back and wide receiver.
“I’ve only seen him practice football four times, but he’s a pretty remarkable talent,” said Fuente. “There’s probably four to five positions on either side of the ball that he could play. I mean, he is talented, highly intelligent and rarely skilled.”
The Hokies boast an intriguing assortment of talent at the running back position, even without Blackshear.
Tech’s leading rusher last season, Deshawn McClease, left early to declare for the NFL draft, but the Hokies return senior Jalen Holston, sophomore Keshawn King and redshirt freshman Tahj Gary, among others. Fuente said junior Terius Wheatley — also a kick returner — has been slowed by a hamstring injury this month.
To that mix, Tech added three transfers — Blackshear, Khalil Herbert (Kansas) and Marco Lee (Coffeyville Community College). Herbert, as a graduate transfer, and Lee, as junior college transfer, are both eligible to play this season.
Herbert, a 5-foot-9, 205-pound Georgia native, played in 35 games for the Jayhawks, rushing for 1,735 yards and 14 touchdowns. He enrolled at Tech for the spring semester, getting to campus before spring practice was canceled due to COVID-19.
“Khalil is a great young man. Really, really sharp. Great worker. Strong and explosive tailback,” said Fuente. “I’ve been really impressed with him in our short time watching him practice. He’s got a really good skillset and I’m excited to get to see more of him and hopefully see him this fall.”
Also Friday, Fuente said junior Amare Barno, who transferred to Tech from Butler Community College before last season, has moved from linebacker to defensive end.
