Jada Byers aims high. What’s higher than pursuing an NCAA single-season record for rushing yards?

Based on what the Virginia Union star did last season as a sophomore, that does not seem to be an unreasonable goal.

Byers said Saturday that his goal is to surpass the NCAA FBS rushing record for a season, 2,628, set by Barry Sanders at Oklahoma State in 1988.

Last season, the 5-foot-7, 180-pound Byers led all FBS, FCS and Division II rushers with 1,928 yards. Byers did that in 11 games, averaging 175 yards per game. Only Division III’s Ethan Greenfield, of North Central, gained more yards. He rushed for 1,997 yards in 15 games.

“The least I would take this year is 2,500,” said Byers, who has rushed for 2,830 yards and 31 touchdowns in two seasons as a Panther. He ran for 19 TDs in 2022.

The Division II record for most rushing yards in a season, 2,756, is held by Danny Woodhead, who did that at Chadron State in 2006. In the FCS, the rushing record belongs to Terrance West, who gained 2,519 yards for Towson in 2013. Former Mount Union back Nate Kmic established the Division III mark, and overall NCAA record, of 2,790 in 2008.

Byers, from Hammonton, N.J., was named the winner of the 2022 Willie Lanier Award, which goes to the premier non-Division I player in Virginia. Byers, named second team All-American by the Associated Press, was one of nine finalists for the Harlon Hill Award, Division II’s version of the Heisman Trophy. That award went to Colorado School of Mines quarterback John Matocha.

“A lot of people are going to be keying on (Byers) this year. If we played a guy like that, we’d be keying on him,” said Alvin Parker, VUU’s sixth-year coach. “But it gives the other guys the opportunity to make some plays and we have a lot of playmakers on offense who like playing with Jada because of the attention he gets.

“Jada is Jada. So we’re expecting big things out of him again this year, the same type of season, or better, than he had last year.”

Byers’ sophomore season was highlighted by his Sept. 10 performance at four-time national champion Valdosta State. He rushed for a CIAA-record 319 yards, on just 32 carries. He scored four touchdowns, three running and one receiving.

With multiple years of eligibility remaining following last season’s remarkable showing, it would not have been unusual in this transfer era for Byers to seek a higher level of competition. He says he did not consider that.

“I never tried to get in the portal or anything. I always wanted to stay a Panther,” said Byers. “I believe in this culture and this environment. I was never going nowhere. I’m going to stay where I’m at for all my four years.”

That’s a delightful message received by Parker, a VUU graduate who ranks retention as the highest Panthers’ priority, above recruiting by a small margin.

“We don’t have many guys who go into the transfer portal, so that means we’re doing something here right,” Parker said. “(Byers is) a cornerstone to what we’re doing. It’s about retention, making sure those guys love the program. We do everything a certain way here.

“Those guys adapt to it. And once you get here and you see how it is, it’s tough to leave.”

Byers has been able to remain healthy despite the physical demands at running back, and credits VUU’s strength-and-conditioning and athletic training staff for that. He said the more a player strengthens and maintains his body, even if it is a 5-7, 180-pound body, the less the chances are for suffering an injury.

Byers expressed confidence in the blocking the Panthers will provide, and the depth at that position and others.

“Everybody (on the depth chart) can play … one through the four,” he said.

Virginia Union begins its season picked No. 3 in the CIAA. The Panthers come off a 9-2 season (7-1 CIAA) with a loss to Wingate in the NCAA Division II playoffs.

CIAA coaches voted on the league preseason poll, which placed VUU behind Fayetteville State and Bowie State. Virginia Union opens its season against Morehouse on Sept. 3 in the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic, in Canton, Ohio.

