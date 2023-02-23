Top-seeded Virginia Union shoots for a CIAA tournament title in Baltimore as Keleaf Tate shoots 3-pointers.

Tate, a senior guard, hit four 3s Wednesday night as the Panthers eliminated Elizabeth City State 75-64 in the quarterfinals at CFG Bank Arena. Tate added 5 assists and 4 steals to go with his 26 points.

VUU senior forward Robert Osborne, the CIAA player of the year from Hermitage High, also scored 26. Senior postman Raemaad Wright, a first team all-conference selection, scored 14 with 11 rebounds.

Tate stayed hot from beyond the arc after hitting four 3s in the Panthers' 87-69 win over visiting Virginia State Saturday in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Virginia Union (23-6), which beat Elizabeth City State three times this season, plays in Friday's noon semifinal against fifth-seeded Winston-Salem State or fourth-seeded Claflin. Those teams meet Thursday night.