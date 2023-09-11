Across the field sprinted Virginia Union’s Larry Hackey, chasing the Morehouse ball carrier, Marqueiz Pride, on a kickoff return during the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic on Sept. 3 in Canton, Ohio.

There was something unusual about this episode. Hackey, a junior from Gaithersburg, Md., had no helmet.

His shiny red VUU lid was knocked off while Hackey was being blocked earlier during the kickoff return.

Instead of shutting it down - that is the NCAA rule for players who lose their helmets during live action - Hackey kept running into the fray and was lightly involved when the tackle was made on Pride near the sideline.

Hackey drew a penalty flag, but his boldness was noted and saluted on the NFL Network broadcast. These Panthers fear not, as is demonstrated by the schedule they are tackling.

Virginia Union (2-0) ranks among the top 20 in multiple Division II polls, and to stay there, it needs to continue its success away from Lombardy Street’s Willie Lanier Field at Hovey Stadium. The Panthers play 10 regular-season games, and only four are at home.

VUU plays five of its first six games away from its Richmond campus, and that includes the first three out of state.

The original schedule did not look this way. The Panthers were initially going to play Morehouse in Richmond, and so the first four VUU games would have involved two home games and two road games.

Then arrived the invitation to shift VUU's meeting with Morehouse to Canton, Ohio, and make it the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic televised by the NFL Network.

“You never turn down an opportunity like Canton,” said VUU coach Alvin Parker, whose team defeated Morehouse 45-13.

The Union-Morehouse game was played on a Sunday, and the Panthers took buses to and from the game. The Sunday date and return travel reduced prep time for last Saturday’s game against Shaw, played at Durham County Stadium in North Carolina. Nevertheless, VUU won there 26-13. The game's start was delayed two-and-a-half hours due to lightning in the area.

Parker was concerned about the lightning, obviously, but also about beginning a game following such a long delay because his players hadn't eaten since breakfast.

“We’re still in good shape. I think our guys are responding well,” Parker, who is in his sixth year at VUU, said Monday afternoon. “They’re just looking forward to competing.”

The Panthers board buses again this week. They play at Livingstone (0-2), in Salisbury, N.C., on Saturday night.

Of the series of bus rides that began with seven-hour trips to and from Canton, Ohio, Parker said, “You start out with the long one first, and then everything else seems short.”

In two games, the Panthers totaled 17 tackles for losses. They have allowed an average of 43 rushing yards, which ranks sixth in Division II.

“Some of the things we like to hang our hat on, we’re pretty good at. We like to run the ball and we like to stop the run,” said Parker. “Our defense is playing lights out. I’m extremely happy about that. Those guys are making a bunch of plays over there.”

Safety Will Davis, a junior from Halifax High School, returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown at Shaw, and had another interception there. Against Morehouse, linebacker Jabrill Norman returned an interception 68 yards for a touchdown. The Panthers also recorded a safety at Shaw.

That flag that Hackey drew for competing without a helmet against Morehouse was one of 11 markers, for 129 penalty yards, that Virginia Union picked up in Canton. The number of Panthers' penalties was sliced to seven (for 62 yards) at Shaw.

"We got a little bit better, but I want to see that definitely improve," said Parker.

Virginia Union last year went 9-2 (7-1 CIAA) with a loss to Wingate in the NCAA Division II playoffs. In the CIAA preseason poll, VUU was picked third, behind Fayetteville State and Bowie State.

