Virginia Union is preparing for a major national TV appearance, the level of exposure the Panthers have been working toward for years, according to Coach Alvin Parker.

Parker said the Sept. 3 NFL Network date with Morehouse College in the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, is “going to be probably the biggest game I want to say in the history of the school, just because of the notoriety of it.”

Parker, who also serves as the university’s associate director of athletics, can offer perspective. He played for the Panthers and was named offensive MVP in 1996 and 1998, was a VUU assistant under legendary coach Willard Bailey 1999-2003, and became the head coach on Lombardy Street in December of 2017.

Virginia Union and Morehouse meet at 4 p.m. on Sept. 3, the Sunday before regular-season NFL competition begins. The timing allows the Panthers to receive unrivaled media exposure in a viewing window that will not be crowded with Sunday football TV activity.

According to the Associated Press and Nielsen’s cable estimates, the NFL Network is available to 51.1 million customers, which is the most for a network run by a professional league or college conference.

Being selected for participation in the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic helped recruiting during the offseason, according to Parker, and the excitement carried over to the preseason.

“All the fans are talking about it. Everybody that’s involved with Panther football loves the opportunity to go and play in (stadium where NFL preseason games are played) and be on the NFL Network,” he said.

The Division II Panthers of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association have appeared on various cable and streaming platforms available nationwide in previous years. But nothing along those lines compares to the level of visibility the NFL Network provides, in the estimation of Joe Taylor, the former Panthers coach who is now the school’s vice president of intercollegiate athletics and community wellness. Taylor was inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2019.

“It’s huge, definitely, to be able to get an opportunity to play in a type of game like that,” said Parker, the 2022 CIAA coach of the year. “I think we’ve done enough, with the body of work we’ve shown in the last couple of years, to be invited, and now it’s kind of time to go up there and represent.

“My goal here when I arrived was to be a national contender. I think we’ve gotten it to the point where we are a national contender. We had a home playoff game last year, (and this year) preseason ranked as high as 14th in some polls.”

The Panthers of Parker have been consistent winners, but they raised the bar last year. Virginia Union went 9-2 (most wins since 2007), 7-1 in the CIAA, earning its first slot in the NCAA Division II playoffs since 2015. Through regular-season achievement, VUU also earned an NCAA home playoff game for the first time since 1990. The Panthers fell to Wingate 32-7 at Willie Lanier Field in Hovey Stadium.

The 2022 Panthers closed ranked No. 16 in DII, the program’s highest end-of-season ranking in what the school recognized as “modern history.” VUU went 5-0 on the road, including a 45-40 win at No. 2 Valdosta State on Sept. 10.

Virginia Union returns junior tailback Jada Byers, a 5-foot-7, 180-pounder who led all FBS, FCS and Division II rushers with 1,928 yards last season. Byers accomplished that in 11 games, averaging 175 yards per game.

“The expectations are what they are. I think we embrace the expectations that we have,” said Parker, whose team is picked to finish third in the CIAA, behind Fayetteville State and Bowie State. “You want to be good. You don’t want anybody to think that you’re going to come in and not have a great season. So these guys are working hard to meet that expectation.”

Morehouse, a member of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, comes off a 1-9 year and last posted a winning record in 2018. The Maroon Tigers were picked to finish last in the 13-team SIAC.

