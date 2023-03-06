This time around, Virginia Union's 23-7 record made the cut.

The NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Committee presented Virginia Union (23-7) an at-large invitation to the national tournament late Sunday night, and the Panthers will face Fairmont State Saturday at 7:30 p.m., in Atlantic Region competition Indiana, Pa.

VUU was 23-7 last season and not invited to the 64-team NCAAs after losing as the second seed to top-seeded Fayetteville State in the CIAA championship game. Union was the top seed in this year’s CIAA tournament and fell 45-44 to Winston-Salem State in the semifinals on Feb. 24.

If the Panthers can eliminate Fairmont State, they would meet the winner of Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Winston-Salem State on Sunday.

VUU defeated Fairmont State 88-83 in overtime on Dec. 30 at Barco-Stevens Hall. Fairmont State (24-7) lost Sunday in the Mountain East Conference championship game to West Liberty in Wheeling, W.Va.

The Division II tournament includes 23 conference champions and 41 at-large qualifiers. The Atlantic Region that will be played at Indiana University of Pennsylvania includes first-round games on Saturday, semifinals on Sunday, and the regional championship game on Tuesday, March 14.

Saturday's lineup: No. 3 Mercyhurst vs. No. 6 East Stroudsburg at noon, No. 2 West Liberty vs. No. 7 Pitt-Johnstown at 2:30 p.m., No. 1 IUP vs. No. 8 Winston-Salem State at 5 p.m., and then VUU vs. Fairmont State.

Host IUP enters NCAA tournament competition with a 30-1 record.

The winner of the Atlantic Region moves onto the NCAA tournament Elite Eight.

Robert Osborne, a 6-foot-5 senior from Hermitage High and the CIAA player of the year, leads VUU with a 21-point scoring average, and adds 9 rebounds per game. He scored 25, with 7 rebounds, in the first meeting with Fairmont State, and 6-7 senior Raemaad Wright scored 21 with 20 rebounds.

The Panthers last qualified for the NCAA tournament in 2018.