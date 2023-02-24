Virginia Union experienced a disappointing offensive game at an inopportune time.

In Friday’s CIAA tournament semifinal at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, the top-seeded Panthers fell 45-44 to fifth-seeded Winston-Salem State.

W-SSU’s Samage Teel hit a jumper at :11 and Union failed on its final offensive possession, leaving in question whether the Panthers (23-7) will be judged worthy of a bid to the NCAA Division II tournament by the selection committee.

The Division II tournament includes 23 conference champions and 41 at-large qualifiers. The field will be announced on the night of Sunday, March 5. VUU went 23-7 last season and was not invited to the 64-team NCAAs after losing to Fayetteville State in the CIAA championship game.

Robert Osborne, the CIAA player of the year, led VUU with 18 points against Winston-Salem State (20-8), which advances to Saturday’s CIAA final against second-seeded Fayetteville State or sixth-seeded Lincoln.

W-SSU, at home, fell to Union 70-67 in overtime on Dec. 17.