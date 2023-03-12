Beating Indiana University of Pennsylvania at its Kovalchick Complex meant snapping the Crimson Hawks’ 31-game home winning streak.

Virginia Union took a shot at that — and IUP, the nation’s third-ranked team, per the NABC Coaches Poll - Sunday night in the second round of the NCAA Division II tournament in Indiana, Pa., located about 50 miles east of Pittsburgh.

The unranked Panthers stayed with the Crimson Hawks for a half, and then hit an offensive wall, falling 60-45 and ending their season 24-8. VUU was outscored 23-0 over a 13-minute stretch of the second half, and the Panthers missed 21 consecutive attempts from the field during that span.

VUU shot 25%, 21% in its 18-point second half. IUP, which led by 3 at halftime, took a 21-point lead with seven minutes remaining. VUU scored 7 points in the first 15 minutes of the second half.

In this eight-team Atlantic Region at the Kovalchick Complex, IUP (32-1) was the top seed and VUU was the fourth seed. VUU and IUP met in the Atlantic Region semifinals, with the championship game scheduled for Tuesday night (7 o’clock) at the same site.

For the Atlantic Region title and a berth in the NCAA tournament’s Elite Eight, IUP will meet second-seeded West Liberty, which defeated third-seeded Mercyhurst 86-72 earlier Sunday night.

Virginia Union’s trapping, full-court pressure that turns into a matchup zone confused the Crimson Hawks early. VUU took an 8-2 lead and was very effective on the offensive glass. The Crimson Hawks took an early-game timeout to reset.

IUP as the evening developed grew more comfortable against the Panthers’ unusual defense, and the Crimson Hawks took their first lead, 24-23, with 3:30 left in the first half.

IUP led 30-27 at halftime. Before the break, VUU shot 28.6% and the Crimson Hawks held Hermitage High graduate Robert Osborne, Union’s top player and the CIAA player of the year, to 7 points on 3-of-12 shooting. He finished 3 for 17, with 7 points. The Panthers stayed in it during the first half by scoring 17 second-chance points.

The Panthers on Saturday night eliminated Fairmont State 66-64 behind the 6-foot-5 Osborne’s 18 points and 10 rebounds.

The first portion of VUU's dry offensive stretch in the second half led to IUP taking a 10-point lead (42-32) with 12:50 left. The Panthers stayed cold.

IUP defeated CIAA champion Winston-Salem State 52-50 Saturday night, and is 37-17 all-time in the NCAA tournament. This season’s Crimson Hawks captured the program’s fourth straight (2019, 2020, 2022, 2023) Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference tournament championship.

Heading into this NCAA tournament, IUP was Division II’s winningest program since 2019-20, going 91-6 overall, not counting the 2020-21 season shortened by the pandemic. The Crimson Hawks have qualified for 12 of the last 14 NCAA tournaments.

IUP continues to seek its first DII national championship. VUU, which last participated in the NCAA tournament in 2018, won national championships in 1980, 1992, and 2005.