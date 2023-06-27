The pandemic. The portal.

Blend those developments in college athletics and some high-school athletes with potential to play on the collegiate level are missing the chance to do so. That's a reason Virginia Union is trying to develop a JV men’s basketball team within its Division II program that belongs to the CIAA, according to Panthers coach Jay Butler.

Saturday at noon, VUU will hold a clinic aimed at increasing awareness of, and attracting interest in, its JV setup.

That team was started last season and played eight games or so in addition to practice time, said Butler. VUU wants to increase the practice time and number of games on the JV schedule to about 20 during the 2023-24 season.

“So many kids who were looking for opportunity to play basketball at the next level, kids who could be pretty good college (prospects), didn’t really get that opportunity,” Butler said.

The pandemic and the extra year of eligibility college athletes were granted by the NCAA often held down roster sizes, limiting slots for incoming players.

What's more, the NCAA transfer portal influences many coaches to seek transfers rather than high-school prospects to fill roster openings, again limiting slots for high school recruits.

"With recruiting, it's always you have to see. But with transfers, there's a little less projecting than with high school guys," said Chris Mooney, the University of Richmond men’s basketball coach since 2005.

Recently, coaches often have chosen to quickly rebuild rosters by bringing in transfers who no longer are required to sit out a season after switching schools.

Additionally, college administrators see increasing the number of sports teams at their schools as a way to increase enrollment.

Virginia State also has a JV men's basketball team. The Trojans and Panthers JV teams, with nonscholarship players, will meet prep schools, junior colleges and JV competition from other four-years schools. According to Butler, four or five CIAA schools intend to have JV teams during the upcoming season.

JV players at VUU may be able to develop into varsity players at Virginia Union, according to Butler. Based on their performance as VUU JV players, they may also be able to play in some other school's varsity college program, Butler added.

“It’s about giving a kid the opportunity to put together some (video), and to play on the college level,” he said. “Some kids dream about playing college basketball.”

A member of Butler’s staff will direct the JV team. Butler said he would like the JV situation to get to the point where it becomes a developmental team that regularly feeds the Panthers’ varsity. Nonscholarship players potentially could become scholarship recipients.

JV teams also can draw students who may not otherwise consider attending that school, which boosts enrollment in a time during which that is an issue among many colleges and universities. There is a $50 registration fee for the VUU clinic on Saturday, and the school promotes that there will be an admissions counselor on site.

Division III Roanoke College this month announced that it has raised more than $1.3 million in funding that will allow the school to move forward with plans to reinstate football as a varsity sport and add varsity cheerleading and a marching band.

A Roanoke College feasibility study reflected that the programs would satisfy a goal of increased enrollment, among other benefits. Roanoke College has not sponsored football since 1942. The football program will restart as a club sport in 2024 and work toward becoming a varsity program in 2025, according to the school.

Roanoke's goal is to recruit 50 football players, 50 band members and 30 competitive cheerleaders as part of the 2024 fall entering class.

Butler, the Virginia Union basketball coach, said he believes, “There just aren’t enough opportunities on the college level,” for basketball players and added that a Panthers JV team "gives (prospects) the chance to continue to play ball. You’ve got some really good high-school kids who are coming out who don’t have the opportunities they would usually have.”

Virginia Union’s basketball brand is hot, making this an opportune time to expand the program. The Panthers went 24-8 last season, and made the NCAA Division II tournament for the first time since 2018 behind senior forward Robert Osborne (Hermitage High), the HBCU Division II player of the year. Virginia Union won an NCAA tournament game for the first time in 17 years.

VUU went 23-7 in 2021-22.

