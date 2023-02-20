Raemaad Wright seems always there, lurking, bent at the waist, monitoring cut-and-screen activity transpiring in front of him, directing traffic and waiting for drivers who slip through cracks in the perimeter resistance of Virginia Union’s matchup zone.

Wright is 6-foot-7, by no means the CIAA’s tallest interior player, but has high value with a sturdy lower body that allows him to hold positioning, and on-court smarts that might be expected from a 4.0 student, which VUU coach Jay Butler said Wright is.

“He’s our quarterback on defense,” 6-5 Panthers senior Robert Osborne, a Hermitage graduate who leads the CIAA in scoring (20.5 ppg), said of Wright. “He’s talking in the back at all times, telling us where to go, what positions to be in.

“He’s our security blanket.”

VUU allows an average of 67 points and has held opponents to 41% shooting. The Panthers closed their regular season Saturday night with an 87-69 win over visiting Virginia State, which trailed 41-25 at halftime.

As usual, Osborne was Union’s star, with 29 points, 11 rebounds 4 assists and 4 steals.

Wright, a senior from Suffolk, did what he usually does, too: 12 points, 11 rebounds, 3 steals. He leads the CIAA in rebounding (9.4 rpg).

“When I first started playing basketball, because I was always one of the tallest kids out of the group, the coaches emphasized to me, ‘Rebound the ball,’” Wright (12 ppg on 59% shooting) said. “I try to go out every night and tell myself, ‘Nobody is going to outrebound me.’”

In Saturday’s decisive first half at Barco-Stevens Hall, VUU outrebounded VSU 26-14, with 13 offensive boards and 21 second-chance points. Union, helped by Osborne’s 9-rebound average (second to Wright in the CIAA), ranks among Division II’s top 15 in rebounding margin (plus-7).

The Panthers (22-6, 12-4 CIAA) head into this week’s CIAA tournament at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore as the top seed and open play Wednesday in the quarterfinals at 6:40 p.m., against the winner of Tuesday’s game between No. 8 Livingstone and No. 9 Elizabeth City State.

“I feel good because I think we’re playing defense at a high level and rebounding the basketball,” said Butler, a former VUU point guard who’s in his seventh season as the coach at his alma mater. “We’re starting to make our free throws and we’re starting to take care of the basketball.”

Virginia State (17-10, 10-6 CIAA) earned the third seed and on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinals will meet the winner of Wednesday’s opening-round matchup of No. 6 Lincoln and No. 11 Johnson C. Smith.