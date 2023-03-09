NCAA tournament competition typically involves playing unfamiliar opponents. Not so with Virginia Union in Division II Atlantic Region competition that cranks up Saturday in Indiana, Pa.

The Panthers (23-7) meet Fairmont State (24-7), which traveled to VUU’s Barco-Stevens Hall in late December and left with an 88-83 overtime defeat.

“They get up and down. Offensively, they try to put up 90 to 100 points, and we’re trying to hold teams to under 60,” Union coach Jay Butler said of the Fighting Falcons, who average 93 points and have surpassed the 100-point mark nine times.

“It’s our defense slowing those guys down some, and keeping those guys from shooting those 3s. They shoot those 3s at a high clip. We’re looking forward to playing those guys again because they’re such a good basketball team, and it was a good matchup in December.”

Fairmont State’s visit to Lombardy Street was part of Butler’s strategy to challenge his veteran team with a demanding early-season schedule that could put VUU in the best position to qualify for the NCAA tournament if it did not win the CIAA championship and the league’s automatic bid.

That is what happened. The Panthers fell 45-44 in the CIAA semifinals to Winston-Salem State, and then were required to wait more than a week to learn if they would be one of 41 at-large qualifiers to go with 23 league champions in the 64-team NCAA Division II field.

“The body of work during the regular season, the schedule that we played, allowed us the opportunity to make it to the NCAAs and get another chance to play for a national championship,” said Butler.

Fairmont State lost in the Mountain East Conference championship game to West Liberty in Wheeling, W.Va. Virginia Union last qualified for the NCAA tournament in 2018.

VUU faces Fairmont State Saturday at 7:30 p.m., at the Kovalchick Convention & Athletic Complex in Indiana, Pa. If the Panthers eliminate the Fighting Falcons, they would meet Indiana University of Pennsylvania or Winston-Salem State on Sunday night.

Saturday’s lineup: No. 3 Mercyhurst vs. No. 6 East Stroudsburg at noon, No. 2 West Liberty vs. No. 7 Pitt-Johnstown at 2:30 p.m., No. 1 IUP vs. No. 8 Winston-Salem State at 5 p.m., and then VUU vs. Fairmont State.

Host IUP enters NCAA tournament competition with a 30-1 record.

The winner of the Atlantic Region, which will be determined Tuesday night, moves onto the NCAA tournament Elite Eight.

Robert Osborne, a 6-foot-5 senior from Hermitage High and the CIAA player of the year, leads VUU with a 21-point scoring average, and adds 9 rebounds per game. He scored 25, with 7 rebounds, in the first meeting with Fairmont State, and 6-7 senior Raemaad Wright scored 21 with 20 rebounds.

“For all of our kids, this is the first time going to the NCAAs, so I’m excited for them,” said Butler, a former VUU guard who played in four NCAA tournaments. “For these seniors to get their first opportunity to play in an NCAA tournament game, I think that’s something they’re going to remember for the rest of their lives.”