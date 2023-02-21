With all of the standouts returning from last season’s 23-7 team, big things were projected for Virginia Union this year. The Panthers reached the level of expectation, as this week’s CIAA’s awards reflect.

The Division II league on Monday night announced that VUU’s Robert Osborne, a Hermitage High graduate, was named player of the year after leading the CIAA in scoring (20.6 ppg), ranking second in rebounding (9 rpg), and adding a team-leading assists average of 3.3.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Osborne took ballet as a child and thinks that helped with his footwork around the basket on his various clever moves. The lefty is also a powerful scorer when the setting calls for force.

“Once he steps on the court, he gets after it,” Panthers coach Jay Butler said. “There’s no nonsense, no play. If you’re in his way, he’s going to go through you.”

Osborne has 13 double-doubles this season.

Butler, in his seventh season as coach of his alma mater, was named CIAA coach of the year after leading the Panthers to a 22-6 record, a North Division title, a 12-4 conference mark, and the No. 1 seed in this week’s CIAA tournament in Baltimore.

Also named to the first team was 6-7 Panthers senior Raemaad Wright, as well as Virginia State’s Terrence Hunter-Whitfield and Francis Fitzgerald.

Virginia Union in the CIAA tournament at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore opens Wednesday in the quarterfinals at 6:40 p.m. against the winner of Tuesday’s game between No. 8 Livingstone and No. 9 Elizabeth City State. The Panthers have won 11 of their past 13 games.

Virginia State (17-10, 10-6 CIAA) earned the third seed and on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinals will meet the winner of Wednesday’s opening-round matchup of No. 6 Lincoln and No. 11 Johnson C. Smith.